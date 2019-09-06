Molly-Mae Hague Claims Love Island Bosses ‘Haven’t Been In Touch’ Since She Left The Villa

6 September 2019, 11:08

Molly-Mae had to have therapy when she left the villa.
Molly-Mae had to have therapy when she left the villa. Picture: instagram/itv2

Molly-Mae Hague said Love Island producers ‘haven’t been in touch’ with her.

Molly-Mae Hague has claimed Love Island bosses haven’t reached out to her since she left the villa.

The influencer, who recently launched her first clothing line with Pretty Little Thing, had to have therapy after appearing on the ITV2 dating show.

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk SPLIT - 14 Days After Their Holiday To Majorca

However, she said she hasn’t ‘felt the need to speak to anyone’ since as

She told a tabloid: "I had one therapy session that was mandatory and everybody had to have.

"Producers haven't been in touch... But that isn't really their job, their job is when we were in the villa and we are not their responsibility now that we are out.

"I have a great network of friends, family, and management around me - everyone is so supportive, I've genuinely not felt the need to speak to anyone.

"It would be a very, very last resort for me to speak to a therapist, I don't think I will ever need to do that."

Molly-Mae was nicknamed ‘Money-Mae’ during her time on Love Island and was accused of ‘fake crying’ by trolls who claimed she was faking her feelings for Tommy Fury in order to win the show.

When she first left the villa, she reportedly refrained from posting on social media in order to avoid online abuse.

An insider said at the time: “It’s been really difficult for Molly-Mae since leaving the show.

“She’s always had a really positive experience online but has been cruelly targeted since going on Love Island.

“It's been incredibly upsetting for her and she’s really struggled to understand why it’s happened to her.

"She decided to take up the offer of therapy to try and get her head around it all and hopefully get back to her old self soon.

"All the Islanders are offered it but everyone has been particularly worried about her since the show and have insisted she get some help to cope with it all.

“She was also advised to take a break from being online, which she has taken onboard.”

