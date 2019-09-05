Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk SPLIT - 14 Days After Their Holiday To Majorca

Anton and Belle split five weeks after leaving Love Island. Picture: Love Island/ Insatgram @bellehassan

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk have announced their split just five weeks after leaving the villa.

Love Island couple Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk have split just two weeks after returning from a romantic couple's break in Majorca with Belle posting a cryptic message to Instagram and a source close to the pal revealing she 'wants out' after seeing him parting in Ibiza.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours

The couple went on their first holiday together to Majorca just two weeks ago, with Belle posting loved up snaps of the pair, however, neither she or the Scottish personal trainer have posted about each other since then.

The 21-year-old has posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story as Anton parties out in Ibiza, which says: "Know your worth. Know the different between what you're getting and what you deserve".

Belle Hassan posts cryptic message about 'knowing your worth'. Picture: Instagram/ @BelleHassan

A source close to the daughter of actor Tamar Hassan told this publication, "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out."

"She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways."

In the series, we saw Anton freak out when Craig David did a DJ set in the villa, and he's currently partying with him in Ibiza, fangirling over the superstar and posting him all over his story- something that lead Belle to feel he cares more about him than her.

The source continued: "His obsession with Craig David also made her feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her."

His story is currently of him partying with Wayne Linekar at famous pool bar Ocean Beach, which is said to have been the final straw.

Neither party has official confirmed the split as of yet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News