Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk SPLIT - 14 Days After Their Holiday To Majorca

5 September 2019, 12:42

Anton and Belle split five weeks after leaving Love Island
Anton and Belle split five weeks after leaving Love Island. Picture: Love Island/ Insatgram @bellehassan

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk have announced their split just five weeks after leaving the villa.

Love Island couple Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk have split just two weeks after returning from a romantic couple's break in Majorca with Belle posting a cryptic message to Instagram and a source close to the pal revealing she 'wants out' after seeing him parting in Ibiza.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours

The couple went on their first holiday together to Majorca just two weeks ago, with Belle posting loved up snaps of the pair, however, neither she or the Scottish personal trainer have posted about each other since then.

The 21-year-old has posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story as Anton parties out in Ibiza, which says: "Know your worth. Know the different between what you're getting and what you deserve".

Belle Hassan posts cryptic message about 'knowing your worth'
Belle Hassan posts cryptic message about 'knowing your worth'. Picture: Instagram/ @BelleHassan

A source close to the daughter of actor Tamar Hassan told this publication, "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out."

"She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways."

In the series, we saw Anton freak out when Craig David did a DJ set in the villa, and he's currently partying with him in Ibiza, fangirling over the superstar and posting him all over his story- something that lead Belle to feel he cares more about him than her.

View this post on Instagram

First holiday together was amazing ❤️

A post shared by ANTON DANYLUK (@anton_danyluk) on

The source continued: "His obsession with Craig David also made her feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her."

His story is currently of him partying with Wayne Linekar at famous pool bar Ocean Beach, which is said to have been the final straw.

Neither party has official confirmed the split as of yet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her
Megan Barton Hanson has found love again!

Megan Barton Hanson To Confirm New Relationship In Music Video With Girlfriend Chelcee Grimes
Maura is reportedly replacing Amber.

Dancing On Ice Bosses ‘Ditch’ Love Island Winner Amber Gill And Replace Her With Maura Higgins
The couple won the 2019 series of Love Island.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours
Love Islander has come under fire in recent months.

Marcel Somerville & Yewande Biala To Give Evidence About Their Treatment On Love Island To MPs Investigating Reality TV

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes took his driving test

Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

Shawn Mendes

Camila and Shawn are closer than ever.

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On Relationship With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want To Protect It'
Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury
Mac Miller died after an overdose.

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Charged In Connection To His Death, Days Before His Anniversary

Ariana Grande

Lizzo's skin is everything!

Lizzo Finally Dropped Her Skincare Routine & We're Now 'Feeling Good As Hell!'
Charlie Puth swore he'd never go back to his brand new hairstyle

Fans Confused As Charlie Puth's Dramatic New Look Is Exactly What He Promised To Never Do Again

More Movies & TV News

The Love Islanders are heading to the US!

Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel & Niall Aslam Have Signed Up For The US Version Of Ex On The Beach
Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE

Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'
James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours
Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut

Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing