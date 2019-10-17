Winter Love Island Auditions: Hundreds Of Hopefuls Turn Up At ITV For 2020 Series

17 October 2019, 12:16

The queues at ITV are huge.
The queues at ITV are huge. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Winter Love Island auditions are underway.

Winter Love Island hopefuls turned up at ITV to audition for the new 2020 series, after a behind-the-scenes snap revealed the potential contestants.

The first look showed an impressive room of girls patiently sat waiting for their chance to showcase themselves to producers, hinting that boys and girls undergo the auditioning process separately.

Winter Love Island To Be The 'Hottest Yet', Start Date, Location & Rumoured Contestants Revealed

The winter version of the series will be the first of its kind and will be followed by the annual summer instalment in 2020.

Six months after Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea got crowned the winner of the last series, its return will see a group of Islanders find love on the ITV2 show.

So far, there have been a few rumoured contestants including a Scottish footballer, Jay Munro, and a model and fitness instructor, Ellis Iyayi.

Caroline Flack, who has just landed a new hosting gig for new Channel 4’s show ‘Surjury’, will be returning to present the dating contest, this time in South Africa.

Gushing about her excitement, the 39-year-old told a publication: “I literally cannot wait. It is going to be so hot… probably the hottest one yet.

“Cape Town, can you believe it? Love Island’s twice a year now, it’s going to be mad.”

The selfie from ITV HQ that circulated Twitter was taken by Andrew Gwynne, a Labour MP, who stumbled across auditions.

He posted: “Heaven or Hell? Arrive at ITV @MediaCityUK to the joys of @LoveIsland auditions!,” before receiving an array of funny responses from fans.

Applications are still open until November 30th and we cannot wait to see the first look at the line-up!

