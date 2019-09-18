A First Look Inside The Circle 2019 Apartment Block As It Returns To Channel 4

The Circle is back on 24 September. Picture: PA / Channel 4

The Circle contestants all live in the same apartment block without ever meeting, but what are the flats like inside?

The Circle sees eight contestants living by themselves in apartments just corridors away from one another and communicating through a voice-activated system.

The hopefuls can choose to be themselves or they can adopt another persona to convince everyone else they’re a completely different person.

As the group votes to ‘block’ fellow contestants over the three weeks, meaning they’re removed from the process, eventually one person will be crowned the winner and will scoop a £100,000 prize.

The Circle 2019: Inside the apartments. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle 2019: Inside the apartments. Picture: Channel 4

The aim is to be the most popular person in The Circle, something which last year resulted in the winner Alex Holbern fooling every single person into believing he was his girlfriend.

Inside The Circle apartments

The apartments have received a trendy makeover for 2019, with each room filled with plants and decked out with vibrant colours.

One suave living area has dark green walls and rainforest-print wallpaper, with wood panel flooring and a large, round white fluffy rug.

The tropical theme continues into the bedroom, with sandy coloured walls, a wicker corner chair and double bed, and a huge plant in the corner.

The Circle 2019: Inside the apartments. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle 2019: Inside the apartments. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle 2019: Inside the apartments. Picture: Channel 4

The apartments have the perfect amount of space for the contestants to live there alone, with the large flat screen TVs taking centre stage in each living area.

Another of the apartments has two floor-to-ceiling windows instead of a balcony, and rustic wooden furniture to go with the beige leather sofa and orange accessories.

Where is The Circle filmed?

The exact location for The Circle is meant to remain top secret, but this year filming has re-located to a new building in Salford.

The first series which aired in 2018 was at an apartment block in West London.

The Evening Standard reported last year: “The apartment block where the show is set is in Hayes, West London, though producers are keen to keep the precise location a secret.”

The Times claimed local residents were contacted by Channel 4 and asked to keep the location secret, however, there’s a large neon circle on the front of the building which kind of gives it away.

