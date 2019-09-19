What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis

Emma Willis will host the second series of The Circle. Picture: Instagram @c4thecircle

"The social media game where anyone can be anyone - and the winner takes home £100k."

The second series of Channel 4's The Circle is getting ready to kick off and we can't wait to see what drama people have in store as the reality competition's next lot of contestants take note of last year's savagery and `zwill undoubtedly have game plans for some serious cat fishing.

But, for those of you that have no idea what this show is and have a big, fat, reality TV hole in your life- here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show hosted by Emma Willis.

What's the aim of the game?

The show places a bunch of people in a separate apartments in a block and allows them to get to know each other- the catch being, they are allowed to pose as anyone they want, keeping up the facade should they choose to lie.

All the while, they are voting for each others popularity, with the winner taking home a big prize.

Series 1 was presented by Maya Jama and Alice Levine, but Emma Willis is stepping in for series 2, which is seeing claims of the show being the 'new Big Brother' increase evermore.

When does The Circle start?

An official start date has been announced, and the second series will kick off very soon- on the 24th September!

Much like shows such as Love Island and Big Brother, it will air every day, apart from on Saturdays, on Channel 4 at 10pm with a one-hour episode, lasting for three weeks.

That's three weeks of each player sitting in an apartment interacting with each other virtually, but with no other human contact.

Last year's series was based in a refurbished block of flats in London, but it has moved to Salford for series two.

How do you win?

'Players' are each assigned an apartment in a block of flats and contestants will never meet face-to-face during the course of the competition.



They will communicate solely using their profiles on a specially-designed app, where they interact with each other, eventually voting a popularity level out of five.

The most popular three become 'influencers' and are able to decide who to 'block' (eliminate) from the game.

Last year's prize was £75,000, but the stakes have increased this year, with £100,000 on offer for the winner.

Who won series 1?

Even if you didn't watch the first series, you may have heard the seriously explosive reveal that saw 'Kate', AKA ,26-year-old internet comedian, Alex Hobern, catfish his way to winning £75,000 by posing as someone else.

He used photos of his girlfriend to fool other plays into thinking he was a real person, and upon revealing his true identity, was not met with a friendly response.

