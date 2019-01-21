The Circle, Season 2: How To Apply And Everything Else You Need To Know

21 January 2019, 14:47

The Circle is set to return for a second series in 2019
The Circle is set to return for a second series in 2019. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle is set to return for a second series later this year, and here's how you can apply to be a part of Channel 4's reality series.

The Circle 2019 is set to air later this year, and after Alex (aka Kate) won £50,000, fans are eager to apply for Channel 4's second season.

The victor, Alex, of the previous series has officially confirmed the return of The Circle, saying "The show is back, bigger and better than ever,

"I can't wait to watch the stories unfold from this year's new contestants and see who's life it changes - like it changed mine," continued Alex.

Alex also teased even more twists, saying "I'm just glad I get to watch it this time!".

How can I apply to be on The Circle 2019?

Channel 4 is set to launch a site, similar to the one that is currently live for The Circle 2018's casting, which will allow people to apply.

From there, hopeful applicants can apply for The Circle UK, The Circle USA and other regions where The Circle is broadcasted.

The message on the site currently urges fans of the show to register their interest to be a part of the second series, as it currently reads "We have now finished casting and are no longer accepting." applications for this series

