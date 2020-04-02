Little Mix’s The Search Talent Show Postponed As 2020 Summer Tour Dates Remain In Doubt

Little Mix's The Search has officially been postponed. Picture: BBC / Getty

Little Mix have had to put their talent show, The Search, on hold.

Little Mix’s reality TV show The Search has officially been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall’s 2020 TV project was set to rival Simon Cowell's The X factor.

The show hosted by Chris Ramsey, which aimed to put together the nation’s next biggest band, was scheduled to air later this month but filming was halted in March as the UK began to go into lockdown.

Little Mix began auditions for The Search in March. Picture: BBC

The winner of the series would have nabbed a supporting slot on the girls’ summer 2020 this year, a string of dates which also remain in doubt.

In a statement, the BBC confirmed the show has been delayed: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that Little Mix The Search will be postponed until further notice.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations."

It comes as Little Mix’s summer tour dates remain uncertain, as the girls were due to begin their UK tour toward the end of June.

The stars are yet to announce whether their tour dates will be re-scheduled but tour organiser Live Nation told Leicester Mercury on 24 March: “At this moment in time these events are planned to go ahead as scheduled.”

However, circumstances have drastically changed since then and the girls may be forced to rearrange the shows.

Jesy, Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne are booked in to start their tour in Falkirk before travelling around the rest of the UK and ending in Aberdeen a month later.

When they announced their 2020 summer tour last year, Little Mix said: “Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year.

“We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine.”

Little Mix were also due to headline BST Hyde Park on 4 July which, at the time of writing, is also still planned to go ahead.

