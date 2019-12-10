Little Mix's Summer Tour 2020: Dates, Venues, Ticket Information For UK Shows!

Little Mix are headed on the Summer Tour 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image

Little Mix are headed on their UK Summer Tour, hitting venues up and down the country

Little Mix have only just wrapped up their LM5 tour and have already announced they're taking their unmissable live show on the road next year with 21-date Summer 2020 tour kicking off in June 2020 and hitting venues up and down the UK.

What's Next For Little Mix In 2020 After LM5 Tour? Sixth Album, TV Show & Summer Tour Announced!

The world’s biggest girl band will perform to fans across England, Scotland and Wales kicking off the tour at The Falkirk Stadium on Friday June 26 before travelling the length and breadth of the UK including a show at British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday July 4.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday November 28 and you can get them here.

Little Mix set to embark on Summer 2020 tour across UK. Picture: Official Tour Image

The tour will see Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jesy and Jade perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings' and can't wait to get back on the road.

They said: "Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it."

"Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!"

Dates & Venues

JUNE

Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

JULY

Thurs 02 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Fri 03 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park ·

Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

Sun 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

Thurs 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

Fri 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

For any more information, visit Little Mix's official website here!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News