Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Chris Ramsey?

Chris Ramsey is a stand-up comedian who became a household name when he appeared on the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing. (He reached the semi-final and ended up finishing fourth!) He's set to host Little Mix: The Search which kicks off in April on BBC!

Who is Chris Ramsey’s wife?

Chris is married to singer and actress Rosie Winter and they share a son named Robin.

The couple host a weekly podcast together called ‘Shagged Married Annoyed’ and recently announced they are doing a live tour.

How did Chris Ramsey get famous?

Chris began his career in comedy in 2007 by hosting an open-mic night in Newcastle upon Tyne.

What other TV shows has Chris Ramsey been on?

His first TV job was on BBC Two sitcom ‘Hebburn’ in 2013. One year later, he made his first appearance on Live at the Apollo.

You may also recognise him from ‘I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp’ as he replaced Joel Dommett on the 2017 series.

What has Chris Ramsey said about Little Mix: The Search?

The announcement that he would front the show was made in March in a press release.

He said: “I was just happy they chose a photo where I don’t look like I’ve won a competition to meet Little Mix.

"I look like their dad!”

