Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Says LM5 Is The ‘Most Underrated Album Of The Year’

Jade Thirlwall shared her thoughts about Little Mix’s latest album on Instagram.

Jade Thirlwall thinks LM5 is the 'most underrated album of the year'.

The Drag Race UK guest panelist has been keeping fans entertained with behind-the-scenes clips from Little Mix’s tour rehearsals on her Instagram.

She shared one photograph from their tour bus which she captioned: “On our way to rehearsals and going to continue #LM5 BTS for anyone who's remotely arsed.

"If you're not arsed, I suggest skipping my story for the next week.

"Though you'll be missing out on some GOLDEN knowledge of one of the most underrated albums of 2018 huns."

Little Mix are set to kick off their European tour soon, which will see the band perform in Spain, Italy and Germany, before returning to the UK for 30 dates.

It's been a busy year for the girls, who have been taking care of solo projects, as well as promoting their new album.

Jesy Nelson has a new documentary due to drop this week, called, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

The 28-year-old singer hopes to make people understand the effects of online trolling through the one-off programme.

The Little Mix girls appear in the documentary, with Jade describing Jesy as becoming like a ‘broken doll’ over the online taunts.

Jesy will reveal things got so bad at one point, she attempted to take her own life.

She said: "I think this is important because social media is such a huge part of everyone's lives.

"You can say one nasty comment and think they're not going to see it, it doesn't mean anything to you. But it does, it affects people massively."

Jesy’s documentary will air on 12th September at 9pm on BBC One.

