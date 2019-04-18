Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Rumoured To Be A Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of RuPaul's Drage Race. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is rumoured to be starring on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

Little mix fans, start your engines! Because Jade Thirlwall is rumoured to be starring as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Jade is extremely vocal about the fact she’s an LGBT ally and she is totally obsessed with all things drag - so it’s no surprise she’s been lined up to appear on the show. She's absolutely perfect for it!

Girls Aloud star Cheryl is also rumoured to be appearing on the show, which will appear on BBC Three and feature appearances from Graham Norton and Alan Carr, and she's reportedly already visited the set.

A source told a tabloid: “Girls Aloud have had a massive impact on pop culture in the UK so telly bosses were desperate to get Cheryl involved.

“She jumped at the chance and recently visited the set to film as a guest judge.

“Cheryl gave her comments on contestants who performed a lip-sync to her 2012 No1 single Call My Name. Viewers will love it.”

We NEED a Little Mix Vs Girls Aloud challenge!