The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK's First Ever Series Are Here!

The Drag Race UK line-up has been announced. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

We've finally got a first look at the line-up for the first ever series of Drag Race UK, so let's meet the queens!

The official line-up of the first ever RuPaul's Drag Race UK is here as well as the news the series will be available on iPlayer from October, and we honestly cannot wait to see our favourite TV show with a British twist on our screens very soon.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Confirms She's Going To Be A Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

10 brand new contestants from our side of the pond are embarking on the talent show to end all others and see who will be crowned the UK's next drag superstar- and who knows, you may even recognise some of them!

With the series having wrapped up filming, RuPaul has said on the new recruits to the show: "Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special. I can’t wait for the UK – and the world – to fall in love with them the same way I did."

Cheryl Hole

Perhaps the most well-known of bunch is Cheryl Hole, who takes her name from the Geordie pop queen (who will also be guest judge on the show, our Chezza), who has already labelled herself the queen of the lip-sync.

The 25-year-old from Essex is a member of, you guessed it, a Girls Aloud tribute show "I’d like to see any of these girls try and out lip sync me as this is what I do. I’m quite well known for my death drop and dancing skills so girl you better watch out!"

Baga Chipz

Baga Chipz is a Londoner joining Drag Race UK. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

As you may have gleaned from her name, 29-year-old Londoner, Baga' is a comedy queen who says she will 'entertain the sh** out of any room' using her wit.

She describes herself as "a pub queen, a tart with a heart, not one of these gorgeous beautiful Kate Moss lookalike drag queens" and honestly, we're excited to see her on the show from that hat/headpiece alone.

Blu Hydrangea

Blu Hydrangea is from Northern Ireland. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

The 23-year-old queen is representing Northern Ireland and is hoping to bring more awareness to people about being gay in her corner of the world, admitting it has been difficult to carve a career in drag, but social media has helped her build a presence for herself.

She's said: "But I've built a big social media profile, and I now have a platform that allows me to talk about what it's like to be gay and a queen in Belfast."

Crystal

Crystal describes herself as a 'freak show'. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

The 34-year-old Canadian living in London is more of an alternative queen, like that of Sasha Velour of US Drag show fame whose drag "stands for tearing down gender constructs using creativity, looks, and fashion and crazy performances."

Crystal says: "I do aerial circus, I can crack a whip, put cigarettes out on my tongue – it’s a freak show. It’s unexpected. It’s nothing you have ever seen before."

Sum Ting Wong

Sum Ting Wong wanted a name to reflect their British Vietnamese heritage. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

The 30-year-old from Birmingham came third in a drag competition the first time they ever stepped into drag, so has their sights set on the Drag Race UK prize!

She has revealed her name is a 'cheeky' symbol of her British Vietnamese heritage.

Gothy Kendoll

Gothy Kendoll wrote a dissertation on drag! Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

Gothy, 21, from Leicester, describes her drag as "dark, contemporary, striking and unique" and knows the topic inside and out- she wrote her dissertation on it!

She says: "I first did drag on New Year's Eve 2016 and it was a mess. I was in a leotard with no wig on but I was living my life, having the best night ever."

Gothy takes inspo' from the 80s and describes her drag as 'dark, contemporary, striking and unique.'

Vinegar Strokes

Vinegar Strokes also hails from London. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

Describing herself as "Tina Turner meets Lizzo meets Kat Slater", the 35-year-old from Londoner has already had a taste of the limelight performing on stage in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Her time in the West End was spent alongside original judge, Michelle Visage, but says there will be absolutely no favouritism.

"I did dance with Michelle Visage every single night, but I’ve already been clearly told there’s going to be no favouritism and this will be a level playing field."

"She won’t be allowing me any airs or graces when it comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – I better come correct!"

Scaredy Kat

Scaredy Kat is the youngest queen on the series. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

At only 20-year-old, this queen is the youngest to appear on the series and comes from Wiltshire- a village she says has no gay scene.

She says she describes most of her drag as taking place at home, saying: "I’ve made quite a lot of videos – music videos, lip-sync videos, arty stuff and pictures, creative things."

Divina De Campo

Divina De Campo has our favourite drag name of the entire series. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

As well as having what we might think may be the perfect name to rep' the UK in the first series of drag race, Divina describes her drag as 'old school glamour.'

The 35-year-old from West Yorkshire has previously appeared on the BBC singing competition All Together Now, and doesn't yet know how competitive she'll be.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne is another London queen. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

The other queens had better look out during Snatch Game as The Vivienne, 27, from London says that comedy and impressions are her 'trump' card...literally, saying:

"My favourite trick in drag is my vocal impersonations so I do everyone from Kim Woodburn and Cilla Black to Donald Trump."

She's another queen with a tie to one of the judges, RuPaul himself, who crowned her as a UK ambassador to the show, saying:

"Being crowned by RuPaul was the most crazy experience, I’m a huge fan of the show and RuPaul himself. He’s the absolute queen of the world so being crowned was the most nuts experience, but I don’t think it it’s going to give me a head start in this competition."

There's already some enormous and iconic British stars confirmed as guest judges include Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Cheryl Cole, (not to be confused with Cheryl Hole) to show the original version of the show exactly what kind of talent we have here in the UK.

Love Island's Curtis and brother, AJ Pritchard have also been confirmed as dance coaches on the show, so all round it's going to be a star-studded affair- bring on October!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Drag Race News!