RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'

5 December 2018, 10:47 | Updated: 5 December 2018, 10:53

RuPaul's Drag Race is headed to the UK to crown the next 'Queen of Great Britain' on BBC Three, featuring some of the UK's 'top' drag artists the country has to offer.

It's been announced that RuPaul's Drag Race is headed to the UK on the 'lookout to crown one of the UK's top drag artists the "Queen of Great Britain" for the first time since the original series launched in the US in 2009.

7 Forgotten RuPaul TV Appearances That Had Us Screaming ‘WTF’

RuPaul's infamous drag competition will be on the lookout to crown one of the UK’s top drag artists the ‘Queen of Great Britain' and will air next year on BBC Three.

RuPaul confirmed the hit show is headed over the pond, saying:

“It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the UK with our partners at BBC Three. I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens. And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

Fans will likely be please to hear the format and nature of the challenges will follow that of the original version, where queens will 'compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill; perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges'.

We don't yet know who the judging panel will consist of and whether the likes of RuPaul's BFF Michelle Visage, who already has a sizeable fanbase here in the UK thanks to her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, will be joining the UK version.

Looking back in drag race herstory, when RuPaul wants a guest judge, he gets the guest judge, so Megan Markle, so if you see this, are you down? (Crosses all fingers).

>Make Sure To Grab Our App So You Can Watch Years & Years At Capital's #JBB

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel announced their split in October

Love Island’s Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Get Into Huge Row At Christmas Reunion Special
Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp

I’m A Celeb’s Emily Atack Reveals Big Crush On Jamie Redknapp And Fans Are Here For It
Cardi B took to Instagram to state she's splitting for Offset

Cardi B Announces She's Broken Up From Her Baby Father, Offset
Fans have spotted dramatic weight loss in contestants

Fans Are Concerned After This Year’s I’m A Celebrity… Contestants’ Extreme Weight Loss
I'm A Celebrity's Dec responds to a fan's claim the show is fixed

I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Zara Larsson and her boyfriend Brian are smitten

Zara Larsson Boyfriend: Brian H Whittaker’s Age, Job And Instagram Revealed As They Plan Future Together
December's photos of the month, from Rita Ora, Miley Cryus and Cheryl

December's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Olly Murs singing career

Olly Murs Family Feud: Who Is His Twin Brother Ben Hart And Why Did They Fall Out?
Little Mix's Christmas covers will leave you feeling festive!

6 Of The Best Celebrity Christmas Songs You Need This December
James Arthur performing

James Arthur Facts: When Did He Win X Factor? Net Worth And Best Tattoos Revealed