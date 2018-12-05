RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'

RuPaul's Drag Race is headed to the UK to crown the next 'Queen of Great Britain' on BBC Three, featuring some of the UK's 'top' drag artists the country has to offer.

It's been announced that RuPaul's Drag Race is headed to the UK on the 'lookout to crown one of the UK's top drag artists the "Queen of Great Britain" for the first time since the original series launched in the US in 2009.

RuPaul's infamous drag competition will be on the lookout to crown one of the UK’s top drag artists the ‘Queen of Great Britain' and will air next year on BBC Three.

Start your engines, @RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/7DkmvyFEd5 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) December 5, 2018

RuPaul confirmed the hit show is headed over the pond, saying:

“It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the UK with our partners at BBC Three. I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens. And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

Fans will likely be please to hear the format and nature of the challenges will follow that of the original version, where queens will 'compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill; perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges'.

We don't yet know who the judging panel will consist of and whether the likes of RuPaul's BFF Michelle Visage, who already has a sizeable fanbase here in the UK thanks to her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, will be joining the UK version.

Looking back in drag race herstory, when RuPaul wants a guest judge, he gets the guest judge, so Megan Markle, so if you see this, are you down? (Crosses all fingers).

