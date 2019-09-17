Little Mix Have Kicked Off The LM5 Tour & Their Outfits Are Absolutely Insane

17 September 2019, 16:58

Little Mix's LM5 tour outfits are a whole mood
Little Mix's LM5 tour outfits are a whole mood. Picture: Getty Images

Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade have officially kicked off their LM5 tour in Madrid, and their outfits do not disappoint.

We can finally see Little Mix's tour outfits as they've officially kicked off the European leg of their sixth tour in Madrid, and obviously, they're serving some absolute lewks as they dance and sing up a storm.

Little Mix Slam Piers Morgan On Stage At Opening Night Of LM5 Tour

It seems the band have kept that winning co-ordinated girl band formula, wearing similar outfits when hitting the stage but with crucial twists to suit each of their individual styles and personalities.

From multicoloured animal print (bang on trend), to a ripped denim short and plaid ensemble, to a fierce look which is *literally* covered in flames, the girls have switched up each outfit change to suit the songs they're performing.

Touring their fifth album, the four stars put on a show to remember with a powerful feminist message, performing in front of an giant Gloria Steinem quote that read: "A feminist is anyone who recognises the equality and full humanity of women and men", just when we think we couldn't stan anymore.

Jesy treated us and uploaded a full length of one of the outfits and, as you can see, it's absolute fire, and we're absolutely loving the platinum bob she's sporting.

Perrie took to Instagram to share how happy she is to be back on tour, writing: "Can't explain how good it felt to kick off the LM5 tour in Madrid last night. You guys made me emotional with all the love... can't wait for the next one."

Perrie's excited to be back on tour with Little Mix
Perrie's excited to be back on tour with Little Mix. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Their tour will take them all over Europe, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand spanning a fourth month period that finishes just before Christmas, so whatever outfits we haven't managed to catch a glimpse of yet, there's still plenty of time to see!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix have had enough of Piers Morgan.

Little Mix Slam Piers Morgan On Stage At Opening Night Of LM5 Tour
Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?
Jesy has been praised for her bravery.

Jesy Nelson’s 'Odd One Out' Documentary Praised For ‘Changing Lives’ As It Trends On Twitter Worldwide
Chris Hughes branded Katie Hopkins a 'b***h'

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight
Little Mix were crowned winners of The X Factor in 2011.

Jesy Nelson Reveals She Had To 'Put On A Brave Face' During Little Mix’s First Interview After Winning The X Factor

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes filmed working on new music in studio

Shawn Mendes Filmed Working On New Music In New York Studio

Shawn Mendes

Amber and Greg called time on their romance 5 weeks after winning Love Island.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Says Amber Gill 'Can Say Whatever She Wants, But ‘I Know The Truth’ Behind Split

TV & Film

Taylor Swift announces Lover Fest to perfom latest album

Taylor Swift Announces 'Lover Fest' For Her Latest Album & It's Touring With A Twist

Taylor Swift

Netflix's Unbelievable has caught everyone's attention

Is Unbelievable On Netflix A True Story, Who’s In The Cast And Where Is Marie Adler Now?

TV & Film

Liam Payne is about to drop 'Stack It Up'

Liam Payne's New Song ‘Stack It Up’: Lyrics, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know
Harry, is that you?!

Joe Jonas Causes Confusion With Nick Jonas' Birthday Post: 'Why Does Your Waiter Look Like Harry Styles?'