Little Mix Have Kicked Off The LM5 Tour & Their Outfits Are Absolutely Insane

Little Mix's LM5 tour outfits are a whole mood. Picture: Getty Images

Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade have officially kicked off their LM5 tour in Madrid, and their outfits do not disappoint.

We can finally see Little Mix's tour outfits as they've officially kicked off the European leg of their sixth tour in Madrid, and obviously, they're serving some absolute lewks as they dance and sing up a storm.

It seems the band have kept that winning co-ordinated girl band formula, wearing similar outfits when hitting the stage but with crucial twists to suit each of their individual styles and personalities.

From multicoloured animal print (bang on trend), to a ripped denim short and plaid ensemble, to a fierce look which is *literally* covered in flames, the girls have switched up each outfit change to suit the songs they're performing.

Touring their fifth album, the four stars put on a show to remember with a powerful feminist message, performing in front of an giant Gloria Steinem quote that read: "A feminist is anyone who recognises the equality and full humanity of women and men", just when we think we couldn't stan anymore.

Jesy treated us and uploaded a full length of one of the outfits and, as you can see, it's absolute fire, and we're absolutely loving the platinum bob she's sporting.

Perrie took to Instagram to share how happy she is to be back on tour, writing: "Can't explain how good it felt to kick off the LM5 tour in Madrid last night. You guys made me emotional with all the love... can't wait for the next one."

Perrie's excited to be back on tour with Little Mix. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Their tour will take them all over Europe, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand spanning a fourth month period that finishes just before Christmas, so whatever outfits we haven't managed to catch a glimpse of yet, there's still plenty of time to see!

