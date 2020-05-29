Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Engaged To Andre Gray After Back Garden Proposal!

29 May 2020, 09:21 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 09:32

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to Andre Gray after back garden proposal!
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to Andre Gray after back garden proposal! Picture: Instagram Andre Gray

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to her footballer beau Andre Gray after he proposed in their garden on their four year anniversary.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to footballer Andre Gray, who proposed to the singer on their four year anniversary in their garden during lockdown, sharing an incredible snap of her showing off her diamond ring!

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

It was the the Watford striker who let the world know the news- posting a photo of the happy pair to his Instagram, captioning the post 'let the caption speak for itself this time' as Leigh-Anne beams and shows off her sparkler in the snap!

In the second snap, Andre, proving he's a man of many talents, actually captured the moment he got down on one knee, with Leigh-Anne overcome with emotion in what's a seriously sweet moment.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne chose to be more low-key about the huge news, posting a romantic snap of the pair kissing, writing:

"Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson rushed to congratulate the pair, commenting, "Congrats you beauties" with thousands of fans flooding their comments with their congratulations.

The pair live together in Surrey, and Leigh-Anne has even pranked the Little Mix ladies about getting engaged before- but this time, it's for real!

Congratulations guys!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Engaged: How Long Have They Been Together And How Did They Meet?
Jade Thirlwall spoke to Attitude about the pressure of being a public LGBTQ+ally.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Opens Up About Being An LGBTQ+ Ally: ‘I’m Still Very Much Learning’
Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bikini collection has been worn by an array of celebs

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Summery ‘In A Seashell’ Bikini Line On Instagram
Jade's new show is landing next week. Check out the trailer...

Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall Drops Trailer For Her New MTV Drag Queen Show
Jesy Nelson appeared on Loose Women via video link.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Says 'It's Ok To Talk About How You Feel' As She Gets Real About Mental Health In TV Interview

Hot On Capital

Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica' will drop later this year.

Why Is Lady Gaga’s Album Called Chromatica?

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is launching Chromatica TV

What Is Chromatica TV? Lady Gaga Launches Surprise New Website To Support Album Release

News

TikTok users recreate Zac Efron's High School Musical 2 scene

TikTok Hilariously Recreates Zac Efron's 'Bet On It' Scene From High School Musical 2

Videos

When is the best time to post pictures and videos on Instagram?

When Is The Best Time To Post On Instagram In The UK?

Features

Up to six people can now meet up in an outdoor space

Boris Johnson Announces Up To Six People Can Meet Outside From Monday

News

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee shocked fans with a throwback photo

Gogglebox Stars Jenny And Lee Are Unrecognisable In Throwback Holiday Photo

TV & Film