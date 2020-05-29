Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Engaged To Andre Gray After Back Garden Proposal!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to Andre Gray after back garden proposal! Picture: Instagram Andre Gray

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to her footballer beau Andre Gray after he proposed in their garden on their four year anniversary.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to footballer Andre Gray, who proposed to the singer on their four year anniversary in their garden during lockdown, sharing an incredible snap of her showing off her diamond ring!

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

It was the the Watford striker who let the world know the news- posting a photo of the happy pair to his Instagram, captioning the post 'let the caption speak for itself this time' as Leigh-Anne beams and shows off her sparkler in the snap!

In the second snap, Andre, proving he's a man of many talents, actually captured the moment he got down on one knee, with Leigh-Anne overcome with emotion in what's a seriously sweet moment.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne chose to be more low-key about the huge news, posting a romantic snap of the pair kissing, writing:

"Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson rushed to congratulate the pair, commenting, "Congrats you beauties" with thousands of fans flooding their comments with their congratulations.

The pair live together in Surrey, and Leigh-Anne has even pranked the Little Mix ladies about getting engaged before- but this time, it's for real!

Congratulations guys!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News