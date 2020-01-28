Who Is Kehlani? Everything We Know About The ‘Get Me’ Singer Who Is Supporting Justin Bieber On His 2020 Tour

28 January 2020, 17:13

Kehlani has a new track out with Justin Bieber.
Kehlani has a new track out with Justin Bieber. Picture: pa

Who is Kehlani? Here’s Everything we know about the ‘Get Me’ singer.

Kehlani has been announced as one of the support artists heading out on tour with Justin Bieber in 2020.

But where is she from and how did she get her big break? Here’s everything we know…

James Corden's Producer Explains 'Faked' Carpool Karaoke With Justin Bieber

What is Kehlani’s full name and how old is she?

Her full name is Kehlani Ashley Parrish and she is 24 years old.

Where is Kehlani from?

The singer was born in Oakland, California.

Has Kehlani got an album out?

Yes. She released her first studio album ‘SweetSexySavage’ in 2017 and it received positive reviews from critics.

Who has Kehlani collaborated with in the past?

The American singer-songwriter has a seriously impressive CV when it comes to collabs. She’s worked with everybody from Cardi B to Zayn Malik to Stormzy and she also features on Justin Bieber’s latest song ‘Get Me’.

How did she get her big break?

When she was 14, she was recruited to join a local pop cover band called PopLyfe. They auditioned for the 2011 series of American’s Got Talent and ended up finishing in fourth place. However, Kehlani decided she wanted to be a solo artist so left the band.

A few months later, she began releasing mixtapes on SoundCloud and her track ‘ANTISUMMERLUV’ caught the attention of Nick Cannon, who she met during her time on AGT as he was the host. He set her up with an apartment in LA along with studio time and the rest is history.

What has Kehlani said about her sexuality?

Kehlani is very open about her sexuality. In 2018, she tweeted: "I'm queer. Not bi, not straight. I'm attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual.”

In 2018, she announced she had given birth to a baby girl, who she shares with Javaugn Young-White, who is also her guitarist.

