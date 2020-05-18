Harry Styles' Fans React To ‘HOT AF’ 'Watermelon Sugar’ Video

Harry has urged fans 'not to try this at home'. Picture: Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ video is here and it’s got the whole fandom screaming!

Harry Styles has finally dropped the video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and it’s safe to say life will now never be the same again.

The beautifully shot vid opens with the ‘Adore You’ singer sat at a table on the same beach One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ was filmed, ready to tuck into a slice of watermelon for his breakfast.

Harry Styles Reveals The Book That Inspired The Name Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

A sea of models then appear and kiss and force-feed him more pieces of melon and strawberries in a gorgeous montage which looks like footage stolen directly from our wildest dreams.

Here’s some of our favourite reactions so far…

the way he runs his fucking finger over the fucking WATERMELON HARRY DO YOU WANT ME TO START ACTING UP ON THE TL #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/pq1N0uGtDd — maddie 🥾🌍 (@FRUlTYHS) May 18, 2020

harry styles really said: this ones for the bisexuals #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/mVrAeiHN0u — maddie 🥾🌍 (@FRUlTYHS) May 18, 2020

Me watching Harry Styles eat 200 watermelons #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/NHyOoFCzfO — Paolo is quarantining (@Ic3lad) May 18, 2020

THE FACT THAT HE LITERALLY LOOKS SO HAPPY MAKES ME HAPPY HE LITERALLY HAD SO MUCH FUN AND YOU CAN TELL #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/XWG5xnpRWB — h🍉 (@harryssunfIower) May 18, 2020

this music video is an art and deserves a grammy, i said what i said. #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/Lc6ObVg2sT — 𝐌𝐚𝐞 🍉 (@lwtmae) May 18, 2020

Although there is A LOT of touching in the video, Harry has urged his fans to ‘not try this at home’ and to continue to adhere to social distancing rules.

Taking to Twitter to announce the video had dropped, he wrote: “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.”

We STAN a health and safety king.

