Harry Styles' Fans React To ‘HOT AF’ 'Watermelon Sugar’ Video

18 May 2020, 17:46 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 17:49

Harry has urged fans 'not to try this at home'.
Harry has urged fans 'not to try this at home'. Picture: Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ video is here and it’s got the whole fandom screaming!

Harry Styles has finally dropped the video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and it’s safe to say life will now never be the same again.

The beautifully shot vid opens with the ‘Adore You’ singer sat at a table on the same beach One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ was filmed, ready to tuck into a slice of watermelon for his breakfast.

Harry Styles Reveals The Book That Inspired The Name Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

A sea of models then appear and kiss and force-feed him more pieces of melon and strawberries in a gorgeous montage which looks like footage stolen directly from our wildest dreams.

Here’s some of our favourite reactions so far…

Although there is A LOT of touching in the video, Harry has urged his fans to ‘not try this at home’ and to continue to adhere to social distancing rules.

Taking to Twitter to announce the video had dropped, he wrote: “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.”

We STAN a health and safety king.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stuck with U artwork
    Stuck with U
    Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    Times Like These artwork
    Times Like These
    Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, 5SOS, Ellie...
    itunes
  4. 4
    Breaking Me artwork
    Breaking Me
    Topic, A7S
    itunes
  5. 5
    coffee for your head artwork
    coffee for your head
    Powfu Feat. Beabadoobee
    itunes
  6. 6
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) artwork
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  7. 7
    This City artwork
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  8. 8
    Guys artwork
    Guys
    The 1975
    itunes
  9. 9
    Kings & Queens artwork
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  10. 10
    Secrets artwork
    Secrets
    Regard & Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  12. 12
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  13. 13
    GOOBA
    6ix9ine
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack) artwork
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  15. 15
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  18. 18
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  19. 19
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  20. 20
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  21. 21
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  23. 23
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Nathan Dawe feat. Jaykae
    itunes
  25. 25
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  26. 26
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe Feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  30. 30
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  31. 31
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  33. 33
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)
    Surf Mesa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Daisies
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  35. 35
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  36. 36
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE Feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  37. 37
    Love Shine a Light
    Katrina & The Waves
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Greatest
    James Blunt
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose Somebody
    OneRepublic, Kygo
    itunes
  40. 40
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Watch The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Relive The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Here!

Events

Harry Styles quiz watermelon sugar

QUIZ: Answer 7 Questions & We'll Cast You In A Harry Styles Music Video
The Umbrella Academy season two release date has been announced

The Umbrella Academy Season Two Release Date And New Trailer Revealed

TV & Film

Niall Horan has dated some famous faces including Hailee Steinfeld and Ellie Goulding

Niall Horan's Dating History From Hailee Steinfeld, Barbara Palvin & Ellie Goulding
You can now create a personalised Facebook avatar to use in messages

Facebook Avatar: How To Make Your Very Own Avatar On Facebook

Features