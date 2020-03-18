Who Are Harry Styles's Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Harry Styles with his band during NPR's Tiny Desk concert. Picture: NPR/ Tiny Desk Concert

Everyone wants to know who Harry Styles's backing band are after an intimate NPR Tiny Desk concert showed off their incredible talent- and they have some seriously interesting stories behind them!

Harry Styles is a seriously talented singer and songwriter- something we all know and preach for a lot of our waking hours- but what a lot of people don't know is just who his loyal band who accompany him all over the world to perform, and help to create his album are.

So, let us introduce you to the band behind Harry Styles, and the weird and wonderful ways they all came together!

Mitch Rowland- guitarist

Guitarist-turned-close friend, Mitch Rowland, was working in a pizza shop, when someone had to pull out of a recording session with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer during the creation of his debut solo album, so Mitch filled in, and the rest is history!

Rolling Stone called him 'the final piece of the puzzle' when chatting to Haz back in 2017 and without him, Harry's music wouldn't be what it is today!

During his Tiny Desk concert, as was as revealing he 'doesn't speak much', Harry also said Mitch sent him 'To Be So Lonely' almost in its entirety over the phone, and he has co-written on countless Harry tunes including 9 of 10 songs on his debut- now that's talented songwriting!

Sarah Jones- drummer

Sarah Jones, the drummer and backing vocalist for Harry, has been called the 'leader of the band' by the 'Adore You' singer, and is a session and touring dummer hailing from Hereford, England.

She has been working with Harry since his debut album, joining him on tour in 2017, and has been spotted in all of his live performances of 'Fine Line', so the pair clearly have a seriously great working relationship!

Having been drumming since the age of 13, she has also launched her own musical project 'Pillow Person.'

Sarah and Mitch are posted all over each other's Instagram and are currently in a relationship- showing there really is a whole lot of love in Harry's camp!

Ny Oh- piano and vocals

The newest addition to Harry's band is pianist and epic backing vocalist, Ny Oh, real name Naomi, has made quite her mark on people lending her extraordinary vocals to his 'Fine Line' singles she's performed all over the place with him.

She seems to have only joined Haz for his second album- and it is unconfirmed but she may have been brought in to replace his previous keyboardist, keyboardist, Claire Uchima.

You can follow her at @lookitsnyoh where she often uploads pretty edgy pics and updates fans about different gigs she's playing!

Adam Prendergast- bass guitar

The bassist to the band, Adam Prendergast, is no stranger to playing to huge crowds, having played with Lianne La Havas and and The Big Pink on tour for years- so, playing with the former One Directioner and all the screaming fans that come with the territory must not phase him one bit!

Charlotte Clark- piano, guitar, vocals

