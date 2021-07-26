Harry Styles’ Former Band Member Charlotte Clark Addresses ‘Love On Tour’ Questions

Charlotte Clark revealed she's no longer part of Harry Styles' band. Picture: @charlotteanneclark/Instagram

By Capital FM

Charlotte Clark has responded to questions about joining Harry Styles during his Love On Tour dates as part of his band.

Harry Styles’ band member Charlotte Clark has responded to questions about joining the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star during his ‘Love On Tour’ dates.

Charlotte is known to fans as one of Haz’s band members and is a super talented vocalist who also plays the piano and guitar.

She hopped on Instagram over the weekend to do a Q&A and it wasn’t long before people were keen to know if she’d be coming along to the newly rearranged tour dates.

Olivia Wilde Responds To Harry Styles Marriage Rumours

One fan asked her: “Are you going to be on Love On Tour this year with Harry? I wish I can go.”

Charlotte Clark revealed she's no longer part of Harry Styles' band. Picture: @charlotteanneclark/Instagram

However, it turns out Charlotte won’t be joining the upcoming tour as she revealed she’s no longer part of his band.

She said: “Going to answer this because there are already so many of these filling up my inbox already.

“Sadly I’ve been let go for reasons I don’t understand.”

Charlotte continued, asking fans to not message her about the situation, as she said: “Please don’t dm me about it I don’t have answers x [sic].”

we love you queen @charlotteclark_ — shireen ♡ (@eroda94styles) July 25, 2021

@charlotteclark_ If it's true that your going on your own, I wish you all the best. You are amazing and I think it's time for YOU to SHINE... xx — Chrissy.W (@Chrissy91187052) July 25, 2021

Soon after, fans rushed to Twitter to discuss Charlotte’s departure from the band, with many sending her supportive messages.

“If it's true that your going on your own, I wish you all the best. You are amazing and I think it's time for YOU to SHINE... xx [sic],” tweeted one person.

“We love you queen @charlotteclark,” added another.

A third tweet read: “So I log onto twitter and the first thing I see is that Charlotte Clark is no longer in the band! wtf, and for reasons she does not understand. I loved her, she is so talented and beautiful! [sic].”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital