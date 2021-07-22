Olivia Wilde Responds To Harry Styles Marriage Rumours

Olivia Wilde was asked about those Harry Styles marriage rumours. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently faced rumours that they secretly got married in Italy.

The internet was sent into a frenzy following rumours that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde secretly wed in Italy and now the actress has responded to the marriage speculation.

It all started when a fan shared the cover of a US magazine on Twitter with the headline claiming the pair had ‘Just married’ alongside claims that Haz even ‘designed a $185,000 ring.

It wasn’t long before the post went viral, leading hundreds of fans to air out their confusion online.

The 37-year-old has now reacted to the rumours as she headed back to Los Angeles following her holiday to the Tuscan coast with her Don’t Worry, Darling beau.

Harry Styles fans were sent into meltdown over the Olivia Wilde marriage rumours. Picture: Getty

In a video obtained by this tabloid, Olivia was spotted leaving LAX airport earlier this week, when a pap asks her about whether the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star had put a ring on it.

He asks: “There’s a massive Internet conspiracy that you and Harry are already married. Not true? True?"

Olivia responded: "I'm never going to talk to you guys."

The clip has now circulated on social media, with many defending her and praising how calmly she handled the questions about Harry.

Olivia Wilde responded to speculation she and Harry Styles got married. Picture: PA

as she should, I honestly feel bad for people who get constantly harassed by paps https://t.co/8ZjtdjOwJn — L ! (@pccketrry) July 20, 2021

“Good for her, I wouldn’t either,” read one tweet.

Another person added: “As she should, I honestly feel bad for people who get constantly harassed by paps.”

This isn’t the first time Olivia and Harry have faced rumours about taking the next step in their relationship, with speculation swirling that they got engaged earlier this year.

The couple have kept their romance as lowkey as possible since they began dating at the start of 2021.

