Is Harry Styles Engaged? Here's Why The Internet Thinks Olivia Wilde Is His Fiancé

Harry Styles' fans were left confused after a rumour circulated that he's engaged to Olivia Wilde. Picture: PA/TikTok

The internet has been sent into meltdown after rumours circulated that Harry Styles is set to be married, but is Harry engaged to Olivia Wilde?

Harry Styles fans have been into a frenzy after rumours started going around that the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is engaged.

The 'Falling' singer's fandom has been trying to draw their conclusions about how this rumour started and what sparked the conversation about him and Olivia Wilde being a step closer to tying the knot.

We’ve done a bit of digging around and here’s what we know…

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: PA

Is Harry Styles engaged?

The ‘Adore You’ star hasn’t addressed the rumours nor has his Don’t Worry, Darling director and co-star, Olivia Wilde.

There's also been no other proof that Haz put a ring on it!

A Harry Styles fan shared a publication which claimed the star is engaged. Picture: TikTok

Why does the internet think Harry Styles is engaged?

It all started when a TikTok video by @diorh4rry went viral, where the user shared pictures of a US magazine cover, which claimed Harry and Olivia were set to have the ‘wedding of the year’.

She then shares snaps of the inside of the magazine, showing a headline which read, “Olivia & Harry Wedding Bells!”, whilst also claiming that the pair are ‘planning to say I do’.

The Hazza fan shared the video with the caption: “*goes to work out for an hour then comes back to see harry is engaged* [sic]”.

The TikTok shared snaps of the rumours. Picture: TikTok

The rumour shocked Harry Styles' fans. Picture: TikTok

Fans rushed to comment about Harry Styles' rumoured engagement. Picture: TikTok

It wasn’t long before the video circulated, with Stylers across various social media platforms sharing their confusion.

One person wrote: “They don’t even have pics together on these magazines… I have to laugh.”

“THEYRE LITERALLY BEEN SEEN IN PUBLIC TOGETHER TWICE [sic],” added another.

This comes after multiple news outlets reported that Harry and Olivia started dating after she recently split from Jason Sudeikis after nine years together.

The pair were spotted holding hands, which led to rumours that they were romantically involved.

