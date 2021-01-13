The Subtle Sign Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Getting Serious

13 January 2021, 10:30 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 10:32

Olivia Wilde was seen wearing Harry Styles' pearl necklace
Olivia Wilde was seen wearing Harry Styles' pearl necklace. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seem to be serious about one another already, just weeks into their new relationship.

They say couples who dress alike stay together, and it seems this is ringing true for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde after the movie director was seen wearing a pearl necklace similar to one worn by Haz in his ‘Golden’ music video.

The necklace, by jewellery brand Eliou, was picked by Harry along with a number of other designs from the company to give that free-spirited feel in the summery ‘Golden’ vid.

Harry Styles ‘Drawn To’ Olivia Wilde For Her ‘Intelligence And Independence’

After it was seen on Olivia as she headed into a house with Harry and a bunch of overnight bags, fans are wondering if the pop star gifted her her own piece of jewellery or whether he’s given her a set of pearls from his own collection.

Harry Styles loves a pearl necklace
Harry Styles loves a pearl necklace. Picture: Getty

She was also spotted wearing it on an outing with the ‘Adore You’ singer and friends, where the couple drove away in the same car.

On the same outing Olivia wore a checked jumper we can defo see the One Direction star borrowing.

Fans are going wild after seeing Olivia with the pearls, with one declaring they’re about to ‘combust’ over seeing the photos.

“OLIVIA WAS WEARING HARRY’S PEARL NECKLACE FROM THE GOLDEN MV IM ABOUT TO COMBUST HOW DID I JUST REALIZE THIS,” they tweeted.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

“Olivia wearing harry's necklace is something so personal to me,” wrote another.

A third rightly pointed out: “To be fair, any of us could also be wearing the same pearls as Harry if we buy the $185 necklace.”

Harry and Olivia met on set of Don’t Worry, Darling, which she is directing and starring in while Harry is amongst the lead actors, opposite Florence Pugh.

The couple have so far kept their relationship out of the spotlight but they’ve been papped holding hands and looking extremely close on more than one occasion.

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Laura Anderson is facing a huge backlash for insisting life as an influencer is 'hard'.

Love Island’s Laura Anderson Insists It’s ‘Hard’ Being An Influencer After Facing Backlash For Travelling To Dubai During Pandemic
The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed

'The Kissing Booth 3' 2021 Release Date Confirmed & Everything You Need To Know

TV & Film

Vanessa Bauer has been on Dancing on Ice since 2018

Dancing On Ice Vanessa Bauer: From Boyfriend And Age To Nationality – 5 Facts On The Skater

TV & Film

Rebekah Vardy is appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

Dancing On Ice Rebekah Vardy: Why She’s Famous, Net Worth And Footballer Husband

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key

Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death