The Subtle Sign Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Getting Serious

Olivia Wilde was seen wearing Harry Styles' pearl necklace. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seem to be serious about one another already, just weeks into their new relationship.

They say couples who dress alike stay together, and it seems this is ringing true for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde after the movie director was seen wearing a pearl necklace similar to one worn by Haz in his ‘Golden’ music video.

The necklace, by jewellery brand Eliou, was picked by Harry along with a number of other designs from the company to give that free-spirited feel in the summery ‘Golden’ vid.

After it was seen on Olivia as she headed into a house with Harry and a bunch of overnight bags, fans are wondering if the pop star gifted her her own piece of jewellery or whether he’s given her a set of pearls from his own collection.

Harry Styles loves a pearl necklace. Picture: Getty

She was also spotted wearing it on an outing with the ‘Adore You’ singer and friends, where the couple drove away in the same car.

On the same outing Olivia wore a checked jumper we can defo see the One Direction star borrowing.

Fans are going wild after seeing Olivia with the pearls, with one declaring they’re about to ‘combust’ over seeing the photos.

“OLIVIA WAS WEARING HARRY’S PEARL NECKLACE FROM THE GOLDEN MV IM ABOUT TO COMBUST HOW DID I JUST REALIZE THIS,” they tweeted.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

“Olivia wearing harry's necklace is something so personal to me,” wrote another.

A third rightly pointed out: “To be fair, any of us could also be wearing the same pearls as Harry if we buy the $185 necklace.”

Harry and Olivia met on set of Don’t Worry, Darling, which she is directing and starring in while Harry is amongst the lead actors, opposite Florence Pugh.

The couple have so far kept their relationship out of the spotlight but they’ve been papped holding hands and looking extremely close on more than one occasion.

