Harry Styles ‘Drawn To’ Olivia Wilde For Her ‘Intelligence And Independence’

Harry Styles was drawn to Olivia Wilde for her 'intelligence'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is dating Olivia Wilde, and details about their new relationship are only just emerging.

Harry Styles was apparently drawn to new girlfriend Olivia Wilde for her intelligence and confidence.

A source told Us Weekly the One Direction singer was attracted to his Don’t Worry, Darling co-star for her independence, as well as the fact she’s “driven and smart”.

“Harry likes that Olivia is so driven and confident and smart,” the insider said.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating in 2020. Picture: Getty

“Her intelligence and independent nature were the first things that drew him to her.”

While the new showbiz couple are yet to publicly confirm they’re an item, they’ve been pictured on a few occasions holding hands.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for 10 years. Picture: Getty

They were first snapped at Harry’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding hand in hand and later pictures of them hanging out with friends showed the ‘Adore You’ singer with his arm around Olivia.

He also reportedly referred to Olivia as his “girlfriend” in a speech at the wedding.

The new relationship comes a year after Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with.

