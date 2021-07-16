Is Harry Styles Married? Why The Internet Thinks He Secretly Wed Olivia Wilde In Italy

Rumours have been circulating that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde got married in Italy. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Fans are speculating whether Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde secretly got married in Italy - here’s how the rumours started.

Harry Styles fans have been well and truly sent into meltdown after rumours started circulating that he and Olivia Wilde got married in Italy.

The Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars, who are thought to have been dating since the start of 2021, have recently been vacationing on the Tuscan coast after Harry finished filming his upcoming movie My Policeman.

Their recent PDA photos on a yacht sent fans into a frenzy as the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

And now the internet seems to think Harry is now a married man - but how did these rumours come about?

After a deep delve into the speculation, here’s what you need to know about whether or not Harry and Olivia have tied the knot…

Why the internet thinks Harry Styles is married to Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles married?

Harry and Olivia are yet to address the rumours surrounding their speculated next step in their romance, so we can go ahead and assume he hasn’t put a ring on it just yet!

Fans have been sent into meltdown over Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde marriage rumours. Picture: PA

Why do fans think Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde got married?

The marriage rumours first came about when a fan shared the cover of a US magazine on Twitter, which ended up going viral, with the headline claiming the pair had ‘Just married’ alongside claims that the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star ‘designed a $185,000 ring’.

It wasn’t long before fans started getting seriously confused, taking to Twitter to try to get to the bottom of it.

Happily married ever after HARRY STYLES and OLIVIA WILDE !! pic.twitter.com/LeIdqDhv4S — San◟̽◞̽ (@louehisthehabit) July 15, 2021

One person penned: “HE WHAT????? GOT MARRIED??!?!?! [sic].”

“Explain @Harry_Styles,” said another.

This comes just months after the pair faced engagement rumours, following a viral TikTok of another speculative magazine cover.

