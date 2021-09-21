On Air Now
21 September 2021, 13:24
Fans are begging Harry Styles to include 'To Be So Lonely' at a 'Love On Tour' concert... will he?
Harry Styles has been singing up a storm on the first leg of his Love On Tour.
Fans have been treated to electric performances of the mega-star's biggest hits from 'Watermelon Sugar' to 'Golden' – and even the One Direction number, 'What Makes You Beautiful'!
Harry Styles Recreated Fans' Favourite One Direction Touring Moment
However, one Styler-favourite from his discography is seemingly missing from the setlist.
The 27-year-old pop powerhouse is yet to perform 'To Be So Lonely' but a live rendition may just be on the horizon...
During Harry's string of shows in the States, fans have been chanting from the stands hoping for a 'To Be So Lonely' enchore.
The Don't Worry Darling star is yet to meet the Styler's demands but he has heard them loud and clear...
A video from a Love On Tour show has been circulating online that shows Harry cheekily responding to the crowd's requests.
Harry: “¿Quieren to be so lonely? Bueno tenemos Canyon moon!” HDP 😂 #LoveOnTourDetroit #LOTDetroit— Harry Argentina | L♡T (@HarryArgentina) September 21, 2021
©️PrincessParkHQ
pic.twitter.com/HKf54atQR4
In response to the audience requesting the seventh track from his sophomore album, 'Fine Line', Harry quips back: 'We're gonna do Canyon Moon".
Canyon Moon is smack-bang in the middle of the popstar's setlist, despite 'To Be So Lonely' not being listed as a Love On Tour track, fans have overheard Harry sound-checking the song.
Maybe we can hold out hope that we'll hear the song live soon?
Harry is currently sound checking To Be So Lonely!— HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) September 15, 2021
via telepathylive pic.twitter.com/ybXWSs3Hrf
Harry: what’s your favorite song?— gabs (@0NCEINALIF3T1ME) September 21, 2021
Us: to be so lonely
Harry: pic.twitter.com/E3HIEc8UEC
Of course, concert-goers took to Twitter to joke about their frustrations of not being treated to the popular tune.
One user wrote: "Harry refusing to sing To Be So Lonely while Louis refuses to sing Miss You feels like a personal attack."
One attendee even made a sign that read: "Please play To Be So Lonely, I won’t call you an SOB."
waking up and seeing that harry hasn't performed to be so lonely yet: pic.twitter.com/mIhCf5ZU0z— rue ♡'s louis (@halosdimple) September 21, 2021
#LoveOnTourDetroit— love on tour signs (@hslotsigns) September 19, 2021
“please play to be so lonely i won’t call you an SOB”
🎨 @auddog_ pic.twitter.com/09ZjgLVtr9
By the sounds of Harry's soundcheck, 'To Be So Lonely' is certainly ready to be sung to a stadium.
When will he surprise us with a live rendition of the track?
