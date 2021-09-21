Why Harry Styles Won’t Perform 'To Be So Lonely'

Harry Styles left the 'Fine Line' tune off his setlist. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans are begging Harry Styles to include 'To Be So Lonely' at a 'Love On Tour' concert... will he?

Harry Styles has been singing up a storm on the first leg of his Love On Tour.

Fans have been treated to electric performances of the mega-star's biggest hits from 'Watermelon Sugar' to 'Golden' – and even the One Direction number, 'What Makes You Beautiful'!

However, one Styler-favourite from his discography is seemingly missing from the setlist.

The 27-year-old pop powerhouse is yet to perform 'To Be So Lonely' but a live rendition may just be on the horizon...

Harry Styles won't perform this fan favourite. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

During Harry's string of shows in the States, fans have been chanting from the stands hoping for a 'To Be So Lonely' enchore.

The Don't Worry Darling star is yet to meet the Styler's demands but he has heard them loud and clear...

A video from a Love On Tour show has been circulating online that shows Harry cheekily responding to the crowd's requests.

'To Be So Lonely' isn't included on the Love On Tour setlist. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

In response to the audience requesting the seventh track from his sophomore album, 'Fine Line', Harry quips back: 'We're gonna do Canyon Moon".

Canyon Moon is smack-bang in the middle of the popstar's setlist, despite 'To Be So Lonely' not being listed as a Love On Tour track, fans have overheard Harry sound-checking the song.

Maybe we can hold out hope that we'll hear the song live soon?

Harry is currently sound checking To Be So Lonely!



via telepathylive pic.twitter.com/ybXWSs3Hrf — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) September 15, 2021

Harry: what’s your favorite song?

Us: to be so lonely

Harry: pic.twitter.com/E3HIEc8UEC — gabs (@0NCEINALIF3T1ME) September 21, 2021

Of course, concert-goers took to Twitter to joke about their frustrations of not being treated to the popular tune.

One user wrote: "Harry refusing to sing To Be So Lonely while Louis refuses to sing Miss You feels like a personal attack."

One attendee even made a sign that read: "Please play To Be So Lonely, I won’t call you an SOB."

waking up and seeing that harry hasn't performed to be so lonely yet: pic.twitter.com/mIhCf5ZU0z — rue ♡'s louis (@halosdimple) September 21, 2021

#LoveOnTourDetroit



“please play to be so lonely i won’t call you an SOB”



🎨 @auddog_ pic.twitter.com/09ZjgLVtr9 — love on tour signs (@hslotsigns) September 19, 2021

By the sounds of Harry's soundcheck, 'To Be So Lonely' is certainly ready to be sung to a stadium.

When will he surprise us with a live rendition of the track?

