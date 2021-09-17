Lizzo’s Hilarious Reaction To Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry, Darling Trailer Is All Of Us

17 September 2021, 10:48

Lizzo just supported Harry Styles’ upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling, in the most iconic way.

It’s no secret that Lizzo and Harry Styles are super close friends and the ‘Juice’ songstress just proved how much she supports the former One Direction star.

The highly-anticipated trailer for Haz’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling dropped earlier this week and it seems Lizzo had the same reaction as all of us.

Are Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Singing In The Don’t Worry, Darling Trailer?

The ‘Rumors’ superstar took to TikTok to share her reaction to the steamy trailer, shouting out her pal Harry and director Olivia Wilde in the process.

“IM PROUD OF MY FRIEND! And Miss Wilde you did that! #dontworrydarling,” she wrote.

Lizzo had the best reaction to the Don't Worry, Darling trailer
Lizzo had the best reaction to the Don't Worry, Darling trailer. Picture: @lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo proceeded to record herself watching the teaser clip, not just once, but multiple times, and it’s the most relatable thing tbh.

She said: “So I’m about to watch the Don’t Worry, Darling trailer that y’all have been telling me to watch.

“I’m very excited but b***h, you made it seem like it was like a feature film, it’s 11 seconds. But let’s get into it.”

Lizzo then hilariously becomes wide-eyed at the steamy clip before looking at the camera confused, adding, “let me watch that again,” and it wasn’t long before she watched it on loop, joking that she was pregnant at the end.

Lizzo and Harry Styles are super close
Lizzo and Harry Styles are super close. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Fans took to the comments to share just how relatable her reaction was, with one writing: “LIZZO IS ALL OF US.”

“I forgot that celebrities can be relatable,” penned another.

“IM DEAD WHY ARE WE THE SAME PERSON THIS WAS MY REACTION,” added a third.

Just another reason why we adore Hizzo’s friendship!

