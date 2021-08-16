Harry Styles’ ‘Canyon Moon’ Is Having A Moment

16 August 2021, 17:19

Harry Styles fans have been appreciating 'Canyon Moon' all over again
Harry Styles fans have been appreciating 'Canyon Moon' all over again. Picture: Getty/HarryStyles
Harry Styles’ bop ‘Canyon Moon’ is a song that fans can’t seem to get enough of at the moment.

Harry Styles fans are always some of the most dedicated around, so it’s no surprise his fandom adore each of his tracks no matter how old or new.

As we approach what we can only hope is the upcoming HS3 era, Haz fans have been reminiscing about some of their favourite bops from his last album, ‘Fine Line’, which dropped in 2019.

The album (which was an utter masterpiece btw) was full of hits such as ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Adore You’, ‘Golden’ and ‘Falling’, to name a few.

However, some of the other tracks on the project have been getting a lot more love recently!

Fans have been taking to Twitter to share their love for track 10; ‘Canyon Moon’.

Ever the upbeat hit, the bop doesn’t disappoint and it’s clear to see why fans have been sharing why they’ve had it on repeat recently.

Stylers are giving the bop the accolades it deserves, and here are a few tweets about why fans love it so much…

One dedicated fan tweeted: “The canyon moon song by harry styles is so perfect it's really so peaceful and has such a positive vibe, it's my zone of comfort.”

Harry Styles dropped 'Fine Line' in December 2019
Harry Styles dropped 'Fine Line' in December 2019. Picture: HarryStyles

“Every song and cover of harry styles is very passionate, especially canyon moon, it's just a very creative song, I love it,” added another passionate fan.

“I love how creative was harry styles writing canyon moon is one of his best songs,” explained a third.

The list of reasons goes on, and we're sure we can all agree on the fact we can’t wait for music Harry to return!

