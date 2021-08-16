Harry Styles’ ‘Canyon Moon’ Is Having A Moment

Harry Styles fans have been appreciating 'Canyon Moon' all over again. Picture: Getty/HarryStyles

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ bop ‘Canyon Moon’ is a song that fans can’t seem to get enough of at the moment.

Harry Styles fans are always some of the most dedicated around, so it’s no surprise his fandom adore each of his tracks no matter how old or new.

As we approach what we can only hope is the upcoming HS3 era, Haz fans have been reminiscing about some of their favourite bops from his last album, ‘Fine Line’, which dropped in 2019.

Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

The album (which was an utter masterpiece btw) was full of hits such as ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Adore You’, ‘Golden’ and ‘Falling’, to name a few.

However, some of the other tracks on the project have been getting a lot more love recently!

Harry Styles' fans have been appreciating 'Canyon Moon' all over again. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been taking to Twitter to share their love for track 10; ‘Canyon Moon’.

Ever the upbeat hit, the bop doesn’t disappoint and it’s clear to see why fans have been sharing why they’ve had it on repeat recently.

Stylers are giving the bop the accolades it deserves, and here are a few tweets about why fans love it so much…

One dedicated fan tweeted: “The canyon moon song by harry styles is so perfect it's really so peaceful and has such a positive vibe, it's my zone of comfort.”

Harry Styles dropped 'Fine Line' in December 2019. Picture: HarryStyles

i love how creative was harry styles writing canyon moon is one of his best songs — 🌱 (@votohrry) August 16, 2021

the canyon moon song by harry styles is perfect, it makes me so happy to hear it — morr ama a wos (@lovprincehs) August 16, 2021

every song and cover of harry styles is very passionate, especially canyon moon, it's just a very creative song, i love it — pekeᴴ (@isunflowernow) August 16, 2021

“Every song and cover of harry styles is very passionate, especially canyon moon, it's just a very creative song, I love it,” added another passionate fan.

“I love how creative was harry styles writing canyon moon is one of his best songs,” explained a third.

The list of reasons goes on, and we're sure we can all agree on the fact we can’t wait for music Harry to return!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital