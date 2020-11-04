Harry Styles 'Golden' Lyrics Explained & Who Is He Singing About?

What do the lyrics to Harry Styles's song, 'Golden' actually mean and what has he said the song is about?

Harry Styles dropped the music video for 'Golden' and made us collectively lose our cool, but what is the 27-year-old actually singing about in the 'Fine Line' bop?

'Golden' is the opening track on his second album, 'Fine Line' and sets the positive and hopeful tone for the whole record.

However, despite its upbeat melody, not all the lyrics are so happy, discussing love, loss and loneliness all bundled up in a seriously ecstatic pop/rock tune.

An undeniably uplifting and positive tune, Mr. Styles spoke about his desire to cheer everyone up by dropping a video to the tune, and that, he did.

So, let's take a look at the meaning behind the banger.

What is the meaning behind 'Golden'?

Before the video dropped, Harry admitted the song, for him, has always been a source of 'joy', telling AP:

"I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up."

We'd like to confirm that after watching from time 1 to 1000, it brought us joy every single time, so thanks (again) Haz.

The former One Direction singer told Zane Lowe back when the record dropped in 2019 the whole song was designed for driving along a coast, which is exactly what he does in the video, the Amalfi Coast in Italy, no less.

Harry said: "[It] was like the perfect PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] song."

It’s like driving down the coast, that is what the song is for. It feels so Malibu to me.”

Who is 'Golden' about?

Harry has spoken about 'Watermelon Sugar', another joyous tune from the record, saying it was made to reflect the feeling when you first start seeing someone.

'Golden' is definitely on the same line as this, but Harry doesn't shy away from other feelings that come with falling in like, like being 'out of your head' and 'scared' to be alone.

Mixing 'you're so golden', with 'I don't want to be alone' adds a tinge of sadness to the overall jubilance the singer feels at 'falling' (another track from the album) for someone so intensely.

The video, which sees Harry running for his life along a coastal road, represents these intense, but elated feelings.

'Golden' lyrics

Golden, golden, golden

As I open my eyes

Hold it, focus, hoping

Take me back to the light

I know you were way too bright for me

I'm hopeless, broken

So you wait for me in the sky

Browns my skin just right

You're so golden

You're so golden

I'm out of my head

And I know that you're scared

Because hearts get broken

I don't wanna be alone

I don't wanna be alone

When it ends

Don't wanna let you know

I don't wanna be alone

But I, I can feel it take a hold (I can feel it take a hold)

I can feel you take control (I can feel you take control)

Of who I am and all I've ever known

Loving you's the antidote

Golden

You're so golden

I don't wanna be alone

You're so golden

You're so…

