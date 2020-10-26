WATCH: 5 Moments From Harry Styles’ Golden Music Video You'll Replay Forever

Harry Styles has released his 'Golden' video. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ music video is everything we dreamed it would be.

Harry Styles is marking the end of his ‘Fine Line’ era with ‘Golden’, dropping the music video weeks before the one-year anniversary of his second solo album.

And after days of speculation about what to expect from the vid, which was filmed in Italy's Amalfi Coast, Harry has finally blessed our eyes and ears with a creation we’ll all go to bed dreaming about.

If, like us, you want to re-live the most glorious moments from Haz’s stunning ‘Golden’ music video, we’ve rounded up the scenes we don’t think we’ll ever get over.

How Harry Styles looks so cool just driving

Have you ever seen someone look so cool while driving? Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry spent the entire ‘Golden’ video frolicking around the Italian coastline, running like a rebellious bad boy in the road and singing into the camera with a huge grin on his face.

But watching him drive effortlessly on the winding cliffside – in white gloves no less – just had us imagining ourselves riding shotgun, silk scarf billowing behind us and sunnies on.

Harry Styles in a billowing white shirt making him the face of summer

Making us all feel like we’re in Italy with him, Harry breezed through the Mediterranean countryside in an oversized white shirt.

We know it’s just a shirt and shorts, but have you seen how good he looks!?

Harry Styles' running in a white shirt makes it feel like summer. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

We all need to be like Harry Styles when he dances like nobody’s watching

We all need to take notes of Harry Styles's dancing. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

No one wants to pick a favourite scene from the ‘Golden’ music video, but watching Harry doing his moves (which he usually whacks out on stage) in front of the sunset is a GIF we’ll be whipping out forever.

The mint green blazer just took his energy to a whole new level.

Harry Styles’ nail varnish makes him even more golden

Harry Styles' nail varnish is everything. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Haz is never pictured without an on-point manicure on his hands, so of course he picked yellow and silver to bring even more dazzling sunshine to our day.

The fact he was leaning on his hand to serenade a lucky lady in her car just had us replaying the clip about 10 times in two minutes.

Just when you thought Harry Styles couldn’t look any cuter, he sings into a lake...

Harry Styles is our own fairytale king. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry truly took us on holiday with him halfway through the ‘Golden’ video, singing ‘I don’t wanna be alone’ pretty much to our faces.

Same, Harry, same.

Crouching in his swim shorts in Jungle Book's free spirit Mowgli style, Harry proved he’s his very own Disney king. Prince Eric who?

