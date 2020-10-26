Harry Styles Hopes He'll Cheer Everyone Up With 'Golden' Music Video

Harry Styles is hoping to cheer everyone up with the 'Golden' music video. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles has opened up about the 'Golden' music video, admitting his main hope is to bring some happiness to fans' lives

Harry Styles has revealed his hopes to cheer everyone up with the highly anticipated 'Golden' music video which is finally arriving today, much to fans' delight who have been speculating for weeks ever since the star was spotted filming in Italy.

Take A Look At Don’t Worry, Darling Behind The Scenes

Whilst chatting to AP Entertainment, the 26-year-old said:

"It’s one of the first songs when I was making the album and it’s always been a source of joy for me."

"And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up."

The 'Adore You' singer was forced to postpone his 2020 'Love On Tour' which would have seen him perform tracks from his second solo album, 'Fine Line' until 2021, like many other artists around the world.

On the very sensitive subject of touring and live concerts which we all miss so much, Harry spoke extremely wisely about the whole subject in another chat with the Financial Times.

He said: "There will be a time we dance again, but until then I think it’s about protecting each other and doing everything we can to be safe."

"And then when it’s ready and people want to, we shall play music."

Spoken like a true artist!

And Harry, if you're reading this, you could literally release a music video that saw a still image of you for the whole song and we'd still be overjoyed, so whatever we're in store for, we already know it's going to make our day!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News