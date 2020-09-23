Everything We Want To See From The Harry Styles 'Golden' Music Video

Everything we want from Harry Styles's 'Golden' music video. Picture: @fraancesca.bozzato/ Fine Line Tim Walker

Harry Styles fans report he's filming a music video for 'Golden' in Italy at the moment, so here are all of our hopes and dreams for what will undoubtedly be an iconic short film.

Harry Styles has been spotted riding in a soft top vintage sports car around the Amalfi coast in Italy, living the dream, with sharp-eared fans hearing 'Golden' from his second album 'Fine Line' playing as he films a video, which can only mean one thing.

We're getting a 'Golden' music video, it's going to be set in Italy, and we are getting very, very excited.

Harry and Italy have gone hand-in-hand this summer, with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer being spotted jogging in Rome, driving a tractor in the countryside and eating at a famous restaurant, all whilst sporting a moustache that sent fans into a certified frenzy.

So, here is everything we really want to see from the video and Mr. Styles's love for all things Italian.

The person Harry is singing 'Golden' about

As often happens in romantic music videos, which we're certain this will be being shot in one of the most beautiful places in the world, there will be the subject of the song.

Will they look like someone in particular, will they be totally random, or, like in the 'Adore You' video, will it be a goldfish?

We know certain tracks from the record are about his ex, model Camille Rowe, so will there be a tall, blonde lady alongside Harry?

He was alone in the car driving, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for now, which we know you guys will 100% be doing.

Harry Styles rocking Gucci at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Vintage Italian fashion lewks

Haz, as we know, is the face of Italian designer brand Gucci's tailored menswear, and has been popping over the country every now and then and we're assuming for some high fashion fun.

So, in the video, we're expecting nothing less than some serious lewks from the singer, and we know from every other video he's dropped during his solo career, we'll be getting them!

We want flares, we want sweater vests, we want vintage sunglasses, we maybe even want a suit?

Think 'Watermelon Sugar'... but more European.

Harry's hair, in whatever form it takes

“what if harry was in italy before to film the music video -with the mustache- and now he’s back to film the last few parts” pic.twitter.com/LwuqgcrZBg — iara (@alittletogrey) September 22, 2020

Moustache gone, we must look to other ways for Harry's hair to make us swoon, and we're hoping if we're getting a dreamy, vintage style music video, that his hair will follow suit.

It must be said some fans think he may have already shot some of the video whilst he still had the moustache, which, is an interesting theory, if it may tie into the storyline somehow?

The 'Fine Line' theme continued

Harry Styles in the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video. Picture: YouTube Harry Styles Vevo

So, let's quickly recap.

We've had the music video for 'Lights Up', 'Falling', 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar', all of which has seen Harry keep to a similar aesthetic throughout, although varying in mood, which some being of a more melancholy vibe, others, much more jubilent.

'Golden' is a seriously upbeat song, so we're kind of imagining it to keep on the light, beachy vibe of 'Watermelon Sugar', but if there's one thing we've learnt from Haz, it's to always expect the unexpected!

