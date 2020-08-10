Harry Styles' Italian Holiday Proves He & Fashion Designer Harris Reed Are Friendship Goals

10 August 2020, 10:26

Harry Styles has been in Italy with fashion designer Harris Reed
Harry Styles has been in Italy with fashion designer Harris Reed. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @harris_reed

Harry Styles recently enjoyed an Italian getaway with British fashion designer, Harris Reed. And now fans think they're collaborating on something exciting!

Harry Styles was spotted in Italy recently, and it's since emerged he was hanging out with fashion designer, Harris Reed.

Harris shared a string of pretty pictures from the trip on Instagram and fans are now wondering if the pair have been working on a secret project together!

Harry Styles Has Added Over £50 Million To Net Worth Since One Direction's Hiatus

View this post on Instagram

Dreaming of our Italian summer holiday

A post shared by Harris Reed (@harris_reed) on

The 23-year-old gender-fluid designer captioned the post: "Dreaming of our Italian summer holiday."

Harry and Harris first forged a creative partnership during the 'Adore You' singer's first solo tour in 2017, after his long-time stylist, Harry Lambert, reached out to the Central Saint Martins student.

They were asked to create a look 'for a client' which was the start of a great friendship between the pair.

Harris told GQ at the time: "I might wear the same blouse I made for Harry, and I might wear it in a very feminine and sweet and innocent way. Harry’s onstage, chest fully out, sweating, rocking out. He really reclaims it for his own self."

Harris also spoke about styling Harry in an interview with Vogue, admitting it was their first 'paid gig' after Harry's stylist reached out, gave them a brief and a night to complete it, with huge success!

They revealed: "[Harry's stylist] called and said the client loved it (I still didn’t know who it was) and told me to meet them at a stage door at a given address.

"I went after college and as I got closer, I realised it was Hammersmith Apollo. Outside the sign read 'Harry Styles – Sold Out'."

Harris added: "When I made clothes for Harry Styles, people said: ‘I don't get why people are freaking out over you doing flares and a blouse for a guy, that's normal.'"

So, we'll have to wait to see if their holiday was for business or pleasure, but something about being in Italy make us think it was something fashion themed!

