Is This TikTok The Cutest Video Of Harry Styles To Ever Grace The Internet?

22 September 2020, 15:55

Harry Styles was stopped by a dancer in LA and was happy to watch his skills
Harry Styles was stopped by a dancer in LA and was happy to watch his skills. Picture: Getty / TikTok/KidTheWiz

A video of Harry Styles seriously impressed over a guy’s hat-flipping skills is reminding us all why he’s the sweetest guy in pop.

Memes and videos of Harry Styles just going about his daily life go viral almost every day, and the latest to rack up thousands of shares on Twitter might just be the cutest clip of the ‘Adore You’ singer we’ve ever seen.

While out and about in LA, Harry was stopped by a dancer who Haz was of course happy to pose for a photo with.

All The Details On Harry Styles’ Upcoming Acting Roles Including My Policeman

The dancer, who’s a TikTok sensation called @KidTheWiz, caught the pop star off guard as he headed back from a spot of grocery shopping.

However, as Harry got ready to smile and held a thumbs-up for the camera, the internet star said: “Check it out,” before flipping his cap off of his head and landing it back without using his hands – seriously, it’s more impressive than it sounds.

Harry kept his right thumb up the entire time, which only makes the vid 10 times cuter and we can’t even explain why.

Showing he was genuinely amazed, Harry laughed a cute little: “Oh s**t!”

Haz was clearly on his way back from a supermarket, with a couple of carrier bags in one hand and a pack of drinks under his arm – which only made his look even more adorable.

Harry Styles is thought to be in LA for Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles is thought to be in LA for Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

He also had on his trademark straight-legged chinos which he’s often papped out and about in, a brown bomber jacket, and his iconic chunky brogues.

Harry is thought to be back in LA at the moment to begin work on his new movie role in Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry, Darling.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

'The Great British Bake Off' returns as cast and crew quarantined together

Great British Bake Off Contestants & Judges Quarantined Together 'To Make Show As Normal As Possible'
Tom Felton looks terrifying in his new Netflix film

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Looks Terrifying In New Netflix Halloween Movie

TV & Film

Boris Johnson will address the nation with the new coronavirus measures

Boris Johnson's Speech: The New Coronavirus Measures Announced By The Prime Minister

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at the centre of divorce reports

Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Getting A Divorce?

Tommy Fury has become a millionnaire since leaving 'Love Island'

Tom Fury Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxer Make?

Little Mix have been amazed at some of the The Search auditions

Little Mix The Search: The Guitar Act Billy Reekie That Really Impressed The Girls

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present