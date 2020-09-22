Is This TikTok The Cutest Video Of Harry Styles To Ever Grace The Internet?

Harry Styles was stopped by a dancer in LA and was happy to watch his skills. Picture: Getty / TikTok/KidTheWiz

A video of Harry Styles seriously impressed over a guy’s hat-flipping skills is reminding us all why he’s the sweetest guy in pop.

Memes and videos of Harry Styles just going about his daily life go viral almost every day, and the latest to rack up thousands of shares on Twitter might just be the cutest clip of the ‘Adore You’ singer we’ve ever seen.

While out and about in LA, Harry was stopped by a dancer who Haz was of course happy to pose for a photo with.

The dancer, who’s a TikTok sensation called @KidTheWiz, caught the pop star off guard as he headed back from a spot of grocery shopping.

However, as Harry got ready to smile and held a thumbs-up for the camera, the internet star said: “Check it out,” before flipping his cap off of his head and landing it back without using his hands – seriously, it’s more impressive than it sounds.

Harry kept his right thumb up the entire time, which only makes the vid 10 times cuter and we can’t even explain why.

Showing he was genuinely amazed, Harry laughed a cute little: “Oh s**t!”

Haz was clearly on his way back from a supermarket, with a couple of carrier bags in one hand and a pack of drinks under his arm – which only made his look even more adorable.

Harry Styles is thought to be in LA for Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

He also had on his trademark straight-legged chinos which he’s often papped out and about in, a brown bomber jacket, and his iconic chunky brogues.

Harry is thought to be back in LA at the moment to begin work on his new movie role in Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry, Darling.

