Take A Look At Don’t Worry, Darling Behind The Scenes

23 October 2020, 12:21 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 15:17

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Don’t Worry, Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, is under production and we're having a nosy behind-the-scenes.

Don’t Worry, Darling is one of the upcoming films with an all-star cast we can’t quite get over.

With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan – to name a few – Don’t Worry, Darling and its cast hold a lot of anticipation.

Florence Pugh Went From Being A 1D Stan To Starring Alongside Harry Styles In 'Don't Worry Darling'

And thanks to Harry’s committed fandom his loyal followers don’t miss a beat, quick to flood Twitter if just a simple lock of his hair has been seen in public.

As there’s a lot of hype about this new movie directed by Olivia Wilde, we’ve rallied up all the behind-the-scenes pictures so far, to keep you fed until the 2021 release date.

Olivia Wilde gives a glimpse from behind the camera

Olivia Wilde posted a photo from behind the camera while filming Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde posted a photo from behind the camera while filming Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia is directing Don’t Worry, Darling and called her place behind the camera her ‘happiest place’ – it would be ours too if we spent it all day looking at Mr Styles.

She cheekily added an emoji over the screen so fans couldn’t get a peep at who was on set, but naturally fans thought it was Harry.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles get to know each other off-screen

Stars of the film and on-screen married couple Florence and Harry likely already knew each other through Florence’s boyfriend Zach Braff but they took some time with their castmates to hang out after filming.

Just casually chilling at a restaurant in LA, the pair oozed Hollywood glamour.

Harry Styles cuts his hair for Don’t Worry, Darling

Before filming began for DWD, eagle-eyed fans spotted Haz had chopped off his trademark curly locks for a shorter ‘do.

Posing for a pic for fans in LA, the new look had us reminiscing Dunkirk era Harry.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music And Film News

More News

See more More News

Sam Thompson was told by a 'mutual friend' that Zara McDermott had cheated on him. But who was it?

Who Told Sam Thompson Zara McDermott Cheated?

Adele's weight loss has been a hot topic the past couple of years

How Did Adele Lose Weight And What Is The Sirtfood Diet?

Adele has transformed her appearance since entering the spotlight

Adele’s Transformation Through The Years: Pictures Of The Singer Then And Now

Adele

Ariana Grande has made the ponytail her trademark

Only True Ariana Grande Fans Will Get 100% On This Ponytail Quiz

Jess Glynne could be singing the song on the John Lewis advert for Christmas 2020.

Who Will Sing The Song On The New John Lewis Advert?

Little Mix 'Sweet Melody' have fans speculating about the meaning

Little Mix ‘Sweet Melody’ Lyrics Unwrapped – Are They Taking Aim At Their Exes?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album