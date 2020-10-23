Take A Look At Don’t Worry, Darling Behind The Scenes

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Don’t Worry, Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, is under production and we're having a nosy behind-the-scenes.

Don’t Worry, Darling is one of the upcoming films with an all-star cast we can’t quite get over.

With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan – to name a few – Don’t Worry, Darling and its cast hold a lot of anticipation.

And thanks to Harry’s committed fandom his loyal followers don’t miss a beat, quick to flood Twitter if just a simple lock of his hair has been seen in public.

As there’s a lot of hype about this new movie directed by Olivia Wilde, we’ve rallied up all the behind-the-scenes pictures so far, to keep you fed until the 2021 release date.

Olivia Wilde gives a glimpse from behind the camera

Olivia Wilde posted a photo from behind the camera while filming Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia is directing Don’t Worry, Darling and called her place behind the camera her ‘happiest place’ – it would be ours too if we spent it all day looking at Mr Styles.

She cheekily added an emoji over the screen so fans couldn’t get a peep at who was on set, but naturally fans thought it was Harry.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles get to know each other off-screen

don’t worry darling era is here this is not a drill pic.twitter.com/do22zwMRLh — 1D Fan and Solo Stan (@1DFansSoloStans) October 21, 2020

Stars of the film and on-screen married couple Florence and Harry likely already knew each other through Florence’s boyfriend Zach Braff but they took some time with their castmates to hang out after filming.

Just casually chilling at a restaurant in LA, the pair oozed Hollywood glamour.

Harry Styles cuts his hair for Don’t Worry, Darling

The way we had a full head of curls a few days ago and now we literally have dunkirk harry again but this time it’s don’t worry darling harry omg omg pic.twitter.com/671Ac9dinn — Nica (@7Osharry) October 19, 2020

Before filming began for DWD, eagle-eyed fans spotted Haz had chopped off his trademark curly locks for a shorter ‘do.

Posing for a pic for fans in LA, the new look had us reminiscing Dunkirk era Harry.

