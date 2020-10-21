Florence Pugh Went From Being A 1D Stan To Starring Alongside Harry Styles In 'Don't Worry Darling'

21 October 2020, 14:59

Florence Pugh was a One Direction stan back in the day
Florence Pugh was a One Direction stan back in the day. Picture: PA Images

Florence Pugh has had the ultimate glow-up from One Direction stan, to Oscar nominated actress starring alongside Harry Styles himself in upcoming thriller, 'Don't Worry, Darling'.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have been spotted hanging out for the first time since it was announced they are starring in Don't Worry, Darling, and fans are pointing out how the Academy Award nominated actress has gone from a One Direction stan to acting alongside the pop star.

Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Pictured Together For First Time Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Filming

A throwback snap of the Little Women actress shows Florence looking seriously excited as she poses next to cardboard cut outs of Harry, Zayn, Louis, Liam and Niall and she's basically every one of us.

Apart from, we aren't currently rehearsing for a role that includes the 'Adore You' singer playing our husband, which is quite a big difference.

Of course, this is not to diminish the incredible achievements Florence has made in her career so far- we're simply pointing out it's a seriously cool 'full circle' moment for her to lead in a movie alongside someone she used to admire so much.

Also, from the snaps of them hanging out, it look like they're on track to become good mates too!

One fan wrote, "not florence pugh being a 1d fan and now starring alongside mr styles himself in a psychological thriller" and another hilariously commented, "god definitely has favourites."

Most are commenting about how she is basically living the dream, and we agree, they both are, as the 'Watemelon Sugar' star is finally getting to immerse himself in the acting world with a true professional, a win-win situation!

We can't help but be reminded of Billie Eilish, who after idolising Justin Bieber throughout her teenage years, had the 'Intentions' singer jump on her hit 'Bad Guy' for a remix!

There's no whisper of when the film will be released, but seeing as they're only starting to hang out and rehearse now, we're thinking it's still a really long way off!

We'll have to be patient, for now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande has fans hopeful for 'AG6'

Ariana Grande’s Sixth Album 'Positions' Confirmed: Release Date, Title, And All The 'AG6' Details So Far

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles and Zach Braff have struck up a friendship over the years

Inside Harry Styles And Zach Braff's Bromance Following His Movie Role With Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has a huge net worth thanks to her acting career.

What Is Florence Pugh’s Net Worth?

Beyoncé and Rihanna lead calls to end of SARS in Nigeria

Beyoncé, Rihanna & John Boyega Call To #EndSARS & Stand In Solidarity With Nigerian Protestors
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes

Dalton Gomez has amassed a huge net worth working in real estate.

What Is Dalton Gomez’s Net Worth? Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend’s Real Estate Fortune Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Under the Covers Live launches Thursday 22 October

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up