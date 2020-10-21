Florence Pugh Went From Being A 1D Stan To Starring Alongside Harry Styles In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Florence Pugh was a One Direction stan back in the day. Picture: PA Images

Florence Pugh has had the ultimate glow-up from One Direction stan, to Oscar nominated actress starring alongside Harry Styles himself in upcoming thriller, 'Don't Worry, Darling'.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have been spotted hanging out for the first time since it was announced they are starring in Don't Worry, Darling, and fans are pointing out how the Academy Award nominated actress has gone from a One Direction stan to acting alongside the pop star.

Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Pictured Together For First Time Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Filming

A throwback snap of the Little Women actress shows Florence looking seriously excited as she poses next to cardboard cut outs of Harry, Zayn, Louis, Liam and Niall and she's basically every one of us.

Apart from, we aren't currently rehearsing for a role that includes the 'Adore You' singer playing our husband, which is quite a big difference.

Of course, this is not to diminish the incredible achievements Florence has made in her career so far- we're simply pointing out it's a seriously cool 'full circle' moment for her to lead in a movie alongside someone she used to admire so much.

Also, from the snaps of them hanging out, it look like they're on track to become good mates too!

One fan wrote, "not florence pugh being a 1d fan and now starring alongside mr styles himself in a psychological thriller" and another hilariously commented, "god definitely has favourites."

Most are commenting about how she is basically living the dream, and we agree, they both are, as the 'Watemelon Sugar' star is finally getting to immerse himself in the acting world with a true professional, a win-win situation!

We can't help but be reminded of Billie Eilish, who after idolising Justin Bieber throughout her teenage years, had the 'Intentions' singer jump on her hit 'Bad Guy' for a remix!

There's no whisper of when the film will be released, but seeing as they're only starting to hang out and rehearse now, we're thinking it's still a really long way off!

We'll have to be patient, for now.

