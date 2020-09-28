Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Rehearsing For 'Don't Worry Darling' Film In LA

Harry Styles heads to LA to rehearse film role alongside Florence Pugh. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles is said to be in LA to begin rehearsals with Florence Pugh for their upcoming film, 'Don't Worry Darling' and fans are getting so excited.

Harry Styles has been spotted in LA as fans report the 'Adore You' singer has headed across the pond to begin rehearsals for his upcoming role alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling.

Harry Styles Likes Instagram Snap With Cardboard Cutout Of Himself In The Background

Just days after being spotted driving around the Italian coast in a convertible, filming what most have assumed to be the 'Golden' music video, Mr. Styles has now popped up in LA, stopping to pose for a photo with a fan.

We must agree with one fan, who tweeted, "bruh that harry styles guy is so tiring to keep up with one minute he’s in italy and then LA and than london pick a place babe."

However, we will admit we are just jealous.

bruh that harry styles guy is so tiring to keep up with one minute he’s in italy and then LA and than london pick a place babe — sarah (@defenceless_sun) September 28, 2020

Anyway- back to the matter at hand, eagle-eyed fans have noticed both he, Little Women actress, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine are all in LA, and all set to star in the film, leading them to believe the wheels are in motion for rehearsals to begin.

Not a whole lot is known about the movie yet- but it's thought to be a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, and from the looks of the star-studded cast, it's going to be a good one!

According to Collider, the film will centre around an "unhappy housewife [Florence Pugh] who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert."

We didn't know we needed Harry in a thriller until literally this second, but it makes so much sense.

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine are all in Los Angeles as the rehearsals for 'Don’t Worry Darling' are about to begin pic.twitter.com/nPQoiKEpUj — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 28, 2020

Harry, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine are all in LA. The Don’t Worry Darling era is starting everyone! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! I AM SO EXCITED! @Harry_Styles @Florence_Pugh — Mariela Martinez 👼🏼 (@tpwkxgoldn) September 28, 2020

It will be Harry's first filming project since his major role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk three years ago, and the singer is clearly throwing himself into this field, as it's also been reported he is set to star in an upcoming Marvel movie.

We stan a multitalented king.

Harry Styles in LA w/ a fan. pic.twitter.com/BjzbaQzyjW — Taylor M. (@TaylorMath27) September 28, 2020

From filming music videos one day to prepping his character and learning lines the next, Harry has been having a seriously busy couple of weeks, which can only mean there's plenty of content on the way!

