Harry Styles Likes Instagram Snap With Cardboard Cutout Of Himself In The Background

28 September 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 12:20

Harry Styles likes photo of model with cardboard cutout of himself in background. Picture: PA/ Instagram @sageaflocka

Harry Styles has liked an Instagram snap of artist, Sage Adams, on Instagram that also features a cardboard cutout of himself and fans are living for this rare appearance of the singer online.

Harry Styles has dropped an Instagram like on someone's bikini-clad photo, but before you get excited this could be a hint to anything, spy the cardboard of himself in the background and you may understand why he was so into the snap!

Charlie Puth Once Tweeted Harry Styles's Location & Caused Fans To Mob Him

View this post on Instagram

The north remembers

A post shared by Sage Adams (@sageaflocka) on

The 'Golden' singer, who is rarely seen using social media, took fans by surprise when he dropped a like onto Sage Adams's bedroom snap, with a One Direction era Harry cutout hanging out in the background.

Sage has previously spoken about their love for both the singer and the band in an interview with The Cut, saying:

"Harry Styles is the reason I got on the internet in the first place."

"Liking One Direction helped me understand that even if the people around you think you are weird or uncool or corny, it does not matter."

Preach!

Fans flooded her comments section with comments including, "It's the harry Styles cutout that did it for me" and "not Harry in the back."

Harry Styles fans can't believe he liked a photo with a cardboard cut out of him in. Picture: Instagram @sageaflocka

Sage, 22, is an artist who has designed artwork and videos for the likes of SZA, but how exactly Haz came across the photo when he doesn't actually follow them has us wondering if he was having a little social media stalk!

Fans on Twitter report the 'Adore You' singer came to learn about who they were after Sage mentioned him in the interview.

But, hey, we all do it, but we're wondering if he could come and stalk our page every once in a while, we have plenty of content about him if that's what he's into!

