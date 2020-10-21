Inside Harry Styles And Zach Braff's Bromance Following His Movie Role With Florence Pugh

Harry Styles and Zach Braff have struck up a friendship over the years. Picture: Getty / Zach Braff/Twitter

Florence Pugh is playing Harry Styles’ character’s wife in Don’t Worry, Darling but her boyfriend Zach Braff already has a bromance with the pop star.

Harry Styles is becoming good friends with Florence Pugh while they film Don’t Worry, Darling, and the pair have even been spotted dining together during a break from shooting the movie.

While it may be most young girls’ dream to kiss Mr Styles, much to the dismay of their partners, Florence’s boyfriend Zach Braff has little to be concerned about as he has his own bromance with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

Zach and Harry have been friends for quite a few years ever since they met through mutual friends.

Zach Braff is dating Harry Styles' co-star Florence Pugh. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh is starring opposite Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2014, Zach opened up on their friendship, saying their bromance went viral after Harry stopped by to see his movie which had just been released at the time, Wish I Was Here.

He told the show’s host: “He’s a super nice guy and was cool enough to come to Sundance and see our movie, and then he tweeted out that he cried during the movie.

“So I have to thank Harry for crying during our movie because it was the best press we’ve ever had.”

Months before that however, Zach sent One Direction fans wild when he and Harry went out for a candlelit dinner in New York.

Zach Braff and Harry Styles at their candlelit dinner in 2013. Picture: Zach Braff/Twitter

After their dinner date, they continued to have some hilarious social media exchanges.

After Harry followed him, Zach wrote: "Well Harry Styles follows me!

"And once he followed me a zillion young girls followed me, like, whatever Harry chooses is the right way to go.

"So I'd like to thank Harry for following me because I got like a zillion 12 year olds who love me too. They think that me and Harry are hanging out together, going out on the town."

Zach Braff and Harry Styles have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Zach also joked he’d “wine and dine” Harry.

However, their friendship was cemented when they joked about matching Halloween outfits months prior.

After Zach said he was dressing as the 1D star for the occasion, Harry replied: “@zachbraff but.. I thought we were going together as Lilo and Stitch? Back to the drawing board..."

After it was announced Harry and Zach’s girlfriend Florence Pugh would be playing on-screen husband and wife, fans rushed to wish the star ‘good luck’.

