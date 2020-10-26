Harry Styles Proves He's The Nicest Person Ever AGAIN With Manchester Music Venue Donation

26 October 2020, 11:41 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 11:51

Harry Styles said the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’.
Harry Styles said the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles has revealed he’s investing in a new music venue in Manchester and we Stan so hard!

Harry Styles is always giving us reasons to 'Adore' him, whether he's offering to watch a fan's dog, leaving thank you notes for flight attendants or just being the polite prince that he is.

And now he’s at it again as it’s been revealed he’s investing in a new music venue in Manchester.

Harry Styles' LGBTQ Speech Reminds Us He's A True King

Harry Styles revealed he was 'drawn' the project.
Harry Styles revealed he was 'drawn' the project. Picture: PA images

The 'Golden' singer, who is from Holmes Chapel, revealed the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’.

The firm behind the venue, which will be called Co-op Live, hope to start building work next month which will create over 3,350 jobs in the city.

Opening up about his involvement, Harry told Associated Press: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Coop Live.

“Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier being involved in this project.

"It very much feels like coming home."

Revealing whey he was 'drawn' to the project, he added: "I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester.

“It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."

Honestly, what a guy. We LOVE to see it!

