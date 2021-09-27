Harry Styles’ Third Album ‘Set For Surprise Release Soon’

Harry Styles could be dropping 'a surprise album' soon. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is said to be gearing up to surprise fans with the release of his third album!

Harry Styles’ fans have been longing for a new album from the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star since he dropped ‘Fine Line’ back in December 2019 - and it looks like it might be coming sooner than expected!

The former One Direction singer has reportedly been working on HS3 for a very long time, with claims that he may be due to ‘surprise’ fans with an imminent drop.

An insider told this tabloid: “Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.

“As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.”

Harry Styles is said to be releasing new music 'soon'. Picture: Alamy

The source went on to say that any other information about HS3 is under wraps at the moment.

“Right now exact details are top secret but the track listing should be decided soon,” they added.

“Harry is really excited about the album.”

Harry Styles during Love On Tour show. Picture: Getty

The ‘Adore You’ singer has already enjoyed a super busy year with his career soaring as he wrapped production on two movies; My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling.

He has also embarked on the first leg of his Love On Tour shows in North America, reminding fans everywhere how much we missed music Harry!

Although he’s yet to confirm the release date for HS3 himself, he has teased information in the past year about working on new music - so we have our fingers crossed for some new bops soon!

