Inside Harry Styles’ Friendship With Stylist Harry Lambert

Harry Styles' main stylist is Harry Lambert. Picture: Getty

Harry Lambert is a stylist to the stars and Harry Styles is just one of his A-list clients.

Harry Styles’ fashion sense has become a phenomenon of its own in recent years, as the ‘Adore You’ singer broke away from his boyband wardrobe and found one sensational style.

Along with the help of stylist Harry Lambert, some of ex One Direction star Harry’s looks have become instantly iconic.

Need we mention the feather boa at the Grammys?

It seems Harry has also recommended good pal and My Policeman co-star Emma Corrin, as she’s teamed up with Lambert for some pretty big occasions recently – the EMMYs being just one.

Harry Styles' patchwork cardigan now sits in the V&A. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' Grammys outfits were sensational. Picture: Getty

Harry is currently on his Love on Tour dates in the US and Lambert is behind the star’s sensational wardrobe once more.

From sequin waistcoats paired with red flares and nude boots to a shimmering satin shirt with mint trousers and braces to match, Lambert hasn’t just styled the pop icon himself, but the band too.

All looks for Haz and his band so far have been custom Gucci, who the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has been an ambassador for since 2018.

Lambert, who started out as a photographer while at the University of Kent, has been styling Harry for over six years and one stand-out moment of their working relationship has to be that patchwork cardigan by JW Anderson.

After Harry wore it in February 2020 for his rehearsals at the Today Show, it became synonymous with the 27-year-old’s effortless style and something which kept his loyal fans busy during lockdown as they tried to recreate it at home.

Jonathan Anderson even made the print available for Harry’s committed fanbase.

It now sits in the V&A for signifying more eco-friendly practices.

In an interview with The Times earlier this year, Lambert said of the day Styles wore it: “I remember him saying, ‘OK, I love it, I just don’t know why we’re wearing it for rehearsals.”

But the stylist had “a weird feeling”, telling Haz: “I was like, ‘Wear it for rehearsal — I promise you.’"

Lambert found his passion for styling after studying photography at university put him in the same circles as the fashion department.

He interned at the likes of i-D and Tank while at school and then moved to British Vogue, becoming an assistant to a menswear stylist.

From there, his own career started to take shape and he’s the reason behind a lot of our fashion trends today.

Don't tell us you bought a knitted vest and slouchy dad trousers 'cause you saw them on Insta' – let's be honest, we know who's behind those.

He’s been Harry’s main stylist since 2015, starring him in a floral Gucci suit at the 2015 American Music Awards which he attended with 1D – something which landed him on the ‘worst dressed’ list.

But just look at these talented powerhouses now…

