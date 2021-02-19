Why Harry Styles’ Knitted Cardigan Is Trending Again

19 February 2021, 12:26

Harry Styles' knitted cardigan became a phenomenon of its own
Harry Styles' knitted cardigan became a phenomenon of its own. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ iconic knitted, multi-coloured cardigan lives rent free in our heads.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles first wore his JW Anderson knitted cardigan to rehearse ahead of his appearance on the Today Show, and a whole year later it’s still as in-demand.

Harry Styles’ 3 Most Iconic Moments From The BRITs 2020

Months after the designer, Jonathan Anderson, made the print available online so fans could re-create the knitted bundle of cosiness at home, the cardigan is trending all over again.

Thousands of people recreated Harry Styles' cardigan at home
Thousands of people recreated Harry Styles' cardigan at home. Picture: Getty

And that’s mainly because we all can’t believe a whole entire year has passed since we were all allowed to gather in a crowd to watch our icon hard at work.

But we’re not here to reminisce the good old days, we’re here to look at just how much of a global sensation Haz’s cardigan has become.

The cardigan, which the singer’s stylist Harry Lambert got in the sale at Matches, became a TikTok trend in itself as fans recreated it at home, and some of the designs are actually so impressive.

The cardigan caused so much of a stir it was immortalised at the V&A for signifying a move to more eco-friendly practices.

It’ll sit in the museum’s permanent collection, capturing not only how much of a big influence Harry has on literally the entire world but how it sparked a surge in homemade clothing.

We’re just waiting for his pearl necklace to get its own spot too.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Halsey opened up about her views on her body during pregnancy.

Halsey Reflects On Pregnancy Journey So Far In New Post Of Growing Baby Bump

Khloé Kardashian hits back at fan who questions her control over Kylie

Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At Fan Claiming She Keeps Kylie Away From Jordyn Woods

Harry Styles stole the show at The BRIT Awards in 2020.

Harry Styles’ 3 Most Iconic Moments From The BRITs 2020

Little Mix have new music coming soon

Little Mix New Music: Everything The Girls Have Said About New Songs In 2021

Taylor Swift joins Haim for a remix of 'Gasoline'

'Gasoline' Remix Lyrics Explained As Taylor Swift Joins Haim On Track

Features

Demi Lovato will release 'Dancing With The Devil' as a four-part series.

What Happened To Demi Lovato In 2018? The Singer Addresses Overdose In ‘Dancing With The Devil’ Documentary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive