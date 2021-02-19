Why Harry Styles’ Knitted Cardigan Is Trending Again
19 February 2021, 12:26
Harry Styles’ iconic knitted, multi-coloured cardigan lives rent free in our heads.
Harry Styles first wore his JW Anderson knitted cardigan to rehearse ahead of his appearance on the Today Show, and a whole year later it’s still as in-demand.
Months after the designer, Jonathan Anderson, made the print available online so fans could re-create the knitted bundle of cosiness at home, the cardigan is trending all over again.
And that’s mainly because we all can’t believe a whole entire year has passed since we were all allowed to gather in a crowd to watch our icon hard at work.
But we’re not here to reminisce the good old days, we’re here to look at just how much of a global sensation Haz’s cardigan has become.
The cardigan, which the singer’s stylist Harry Lambert got in the sale at Matches, became a TikTok trend in itself as fans recreated it at home, and some of the designs are actually so impressive.
Knitted the Harry Styles cardigan with my mom🙈 pic.twitter.com/OtliNCNERv— iri (@irxxna) December 17, 2020
i made the harry styles cardigan!! pic.twitter.com/Ink6tDqwoL— zara 🦕 (@zarasm1le) January 24, 2021
6 months in the making and the harry styles cardigan is done!! pic.twitter.com/yHX4srQoTE— anissa (@anissavancee) January 30, 2021
The cardigan caused so much of a stir it was immortalised at the V&A for signifying a move to more eco-friendly practices.
It’ll sit in the museum’s permanent collection, capturing not only how much of a big influence Harry has on literally the entire world but how it sparked a surge in homemade clothing.
We’re just waiting for his pearl necklace to get its own spot too.
