Harry Styles’ 3 Most Iconic Moments From The BRITs 2020

Harry Styles stole the show at The BRIT Awards in 2020. Picture: Getty/ITV

A year after Harry Styles gave us the most iconic night of outfits and a spellbinding performance at the 2020 BRITs, we take a look back at his most memorable moments from that night.

By Capital FM

It has officially been a year since Harry Styles graced us with his talent and beauty at the 2020 BRIT Awards and fans can hardly believe it!

With so many outfit changes and the most iconic performance of ‘Falling’, we were honestly given so much Haz content in one night, and TBH, we miss it.

Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance

Fans have been reminiscing about the best of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star from that evening, so we decided to round up some of his most memorable moments from the award ceremony.

Let’s take a look…

Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ performance

Let’s be honest, when you think of the 2020 BRITs, the first thing that comes to mind is Haz’s ‘Falling’ performance, right?

Although each one of his sets is gold, this one holds a special place in fans’ hearts because it was his debut performance of the heartfelt track, and people definitely got emotional!

Talking about the iconic moment a year ago, one fan tweeted: “This is absolutely one of my favorite live performances of any artist ever. It was so raw and heartfelt and poignant. I loved every second of it [sic].”

“This was so beautiful. I honestly cried after seeing this performance,” penned another.

This is absolutely one of my favorite live performances of any artist ever. It was so raw and heartfelt and poignant. I loved every second of it. 😭❤️ https://t.co/C1jw3oaMdH — 𝕘𝕒𝕚𝕝 (@nightingaiI) February 19, 2021

Harry Styles’ outfit changes

Harry Styles had three outfits at the 2020 BRITs. Picture: PA

Harry Styles wore a stunning white lace jumpsuit to perform 'Falling'. Picture: PA

The Don’t Worry, Darling star’s outfit changes completely sent fans into meltdown at the time (and a few times since).

The 27-year-old arrived on the red carpet in a very dapper brown suit by Gucci, with a purple jumper over a blue shirt.

The cherry on top was his signature pearls and he even had matching purple nail polish!

For Harry’s ‘Falling’ performance, he wore the jumpsuit of dreams - a white custom Gucci lace jumpsuit, with matching gloves and his pearls.

To hit the magic trifecta, the 'Adore You’ hitmaker had one final outfit change to enjoy the rest of his evening at his table and catching up with other artists, and for that, he wore *that* show-stealing Marc Jacobs marigold suit.

The yellow suit with the purple mesh tie finish really was a highlight for everyone that night!

Harry Styles stole the show in his yellow suit. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles & Lizzo’s exchange

Harry Styles and Lizzo flaunted their friendship at the 2020 BRITs. Picture: ITV

2020 really was the year of Hizzo and the BFFs showed off their friendship for the world to see at the BRITs!

Remember that moment when Lizzo was sat speaking with host Jack Whitehall, and when the mention of Harry came about, she turned around and grabbed her good pal - who was conveniently sat behind her.

The pair went on to hold hands and even had a little cuddle, and everyone was sent into meltdown over the adorable exchange!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital