Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance

Harry Styles is said to be 'very into' Olivia Wilde. Picture: PA

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have kept their rumoured romance low-key but Don’t Worry, Darling’s director is said to be ‘falling’ for her co-star.

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are thought to be one of the hottest new couples in showbiz, and it seems things are getting more intense between the pair.

A source revealed to a US publication that Don’t Worry, Darling’s director Olivia is ‘falling in love’ with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, despite it being just six weeks after they were spotted holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding.

They said: “She is falling for him hard, but doesn’t want to move too fast and scare him off.

“She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason Sudeikis and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.”

Harry Styles will play 'Jack' in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: PA

Sparks allegedly first flew between the pair whilst on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry, Darling, with the source adding that 36-year-old Olivia has been in awe of Haz's acting abilities and ‘loves what he’s been able to do for their movie’.

The source continued: “It really has impressed her to no end. And then to get to know him away from the set has been magical.”

“[Olivia] feels everything is going at the right pace but she doesn’t want to have any wiggle room to mess this up, so she is making sure she separates work from pleasure and just gets the best out of this new relationship in any way she can,” they added.

Apparently, the feelings are mutual, with the publication going on to say the ‘Fine Line’ star is ‘very into’ Olivia, who he has been spotted cosying up to on a number of occasions.

The pair have kept a very professional relationship on set, however, with Olivia recently singing Harry’s praises for his role as ‘Jack’ in the movie.

She penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, praising him for his ‘humility and grace’ throughout filming.

Olivia went on to add they Harry ‘blew us away’ with his ‘talent and warmth’ and it wasn’t long before fellow creatives took to the comments to praise the former One Direction star.

