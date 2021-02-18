Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance

18 February 2021, 10:27

Harry Styles is said to be 'very into' Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles is said to be 'very into' Olivia Wilde. Picture: PA

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have kept their rumoured romance low-key but Don’t Worry, Darling’s director is said to be ‘falling’ for her co-star.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are thought to be one of the hottest new couples in showbiz, and it seems things are getting more intense between the pair.

A source revealed to a US publication that Don’t Worry, Darling’s director Olivia is ‘falling in love’ with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, despite it being just six weeks after they were spotted holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding.

Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' Stunt Double Praises Incredible Team

They said: “She is falling for him hard, but doesn’t want to move too fast and scare him off.

“She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason Sudeikis and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.”

Harry Styles will play 'Jack' in Don't Worry, Darling.
Harry Styles will play 'Jack' in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: PA

Sparks allegedly first flew between the pair whilst on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry, Darling, with the source adding that 36-year-old Olivia has been in awe of Haz's acting abilities and ‘loves what he’s been able to do for their movie’.

The source continued: “It really has impressed her to no end. And then to get to know him away from the set has been magical.”

“[Olivia] feels everything is going at the right pace but she doesn’t want to have any wiggle room to mess this up, so she is making sure she separates work from pleasure and just gets the best out of this new relationship in any way she can,” they added.

Apparently, the feelings are mutual, with the publication going on to say the ‘Fine Line’ star is ‘very into’ Olivia, who he has been spotted cosying up to on a number of occasions.

The pair have kept a very professional relationship on set, however, with Olivia recently singing Harry’s praises for his role as ‘Jack’ in the movie.

She penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, praising him for his ‘humility and grace’ throughout filming.

Olivia went on to add they Harry ‘blew us away’ with his ‘talent and warmth’ and it wasn’t long before fellow creatives took to the comments to praise the former One Direction star.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kendall Jenner was accused of 'cultural appropriation' after the launch of 818 tequila.

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Launching 818 Tequila Line

Travis Barker's ex-wife 'likes' comment about him 'downgrading'

Travis Barker's Ex Wife Likes Post About 'Downgrading' Amid Kourtney Kardashian Relationship
Fans couldn't get over how cute Gigi Hadid's snap of Zayn was.

Gigi Hadid ‘Wakes Up’ Next To Picture Of Zayn Malik & Fans Are Emotional

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard married in 2019

Who Is Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard? The Retired Tech Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with first child

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

TV & Film

Conversations With Friends will be released in 2022.

Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver Cast In Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends' TV Adaption

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive