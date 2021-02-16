Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles’ ‘Talent & Warmth’ In Heartfelt Post As Don’t Worry Darling Wraps

16 February 2021, 10:33 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 10:40

Olivia Wilde penned a sweet post to celebrate Harry Styles' hard work in Don't Worry, Darling.
Olivia Wilde penned a sweet post to celebrate Harry Styles' hard work in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: PA

Olivia Wilde shared a sweet message about her co-star, Harry Styles, to celebrate filming coming to an end for Don’t Worry Darling.

Don’t Worry, Darling has officially finished filming and Olivia Wilde has marked the occasion by posting a heartfelt message about her co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Taking to Instagram to share some sweet words about the former One Direction star’s hard work in the film, alongside Florence Pugh, she penned: “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films.

Don't Worry Darling Wraps As Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Give Gifts To The Crew

“The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.”

Director Olivia continued: “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack”.

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.

“He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling [sic].”

The message was shared alongside a very 1950s black-and-white snap of Harry as Jack in the movie.

Harry Styles was dubbed a 'gentlemen' by some people in the comments.
Harry Styles was dubbed a 'gentlemen' by some people in the comments. Picture: Instagram
People rushed to comment on Harry Styles' talent.
People rushed to comment on Harry Styles' talent. Picture: Instagram

Many friends of Olivia and fellow creatives shared their thoughts on her message about men in the film industry, with one writing: “Very well said. This has got to change gentlemen #belikeharry.”

“@harrystyles super talented, truly kind hearted, thoughtful, collaborative, fun, playful & silly,” added American costume designer, Arianne Phillips.

36-year-old Olivia also recently praised leading lady Florence in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing: “To work with an actor as talented and brave as @florencepugh is any director’s dream. I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain.

"Can’t wait for the world to see the astonishing work you’ve put into this movie."

