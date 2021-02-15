Don't Worry Darling Wraps As Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Give Gifts To The Crew

'Don't Worry Darling' wraps as Harry Styles and Florence Pugh give gifts to crew. Picture: PA/ Instagram @oliviawilde

'Don't Worry, Darling' has finished filming as Florence Pugh posts behind the scenes snaps and the crew thanks her and Harry Styles for their gifts.

Don't Worry, Darling has officially wrapped and to celebrate, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde have posted emotional messages to the cast and crew with behind-the-scenes snaps showing how close they've all become during filming.

The crew has also thanked Florence and Harry Styles for the gifts they gave to them, posting photos of the flowers and presents showing just how thoughtful they are!

Director Olivia praised Florence's incredible acting, writing:

"To work with an actor as talented and brave as @florencepugh is any director’s dream. I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain."

"Can’t wait for the world to see the astonishing work you’ve put into this movie."

Florence, 25, in turn posted snaps from the incredible locations they filmed at, writing:

"It’s official, it’s a wrap! Yesterday was our final day on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and I wanted to give you all some insight on who this movie is."

"This is our talented crew. The grips, the gaffer, the electrics, set PA’s, sound mixer, prop masters [...] This list goes on and on and on, the length of the rolling words and names at the end of when watching movie."

"We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did."

"Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it’s the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done."

"So... one final thank you to this amazing crew. You are the best bunch of jammy jammy dodgers and we are so grateful for you! I look forward to watching what we made."

Harry hasn't posted anything, which isn't surprising for the singer who is pretty quiet on social media, but the crew have been thanking him and Flo' for the gifts they sent to them to say thank you for their hard work!

Harry sent flowers to the cast and crew of Don’t Worry, Darling!



Olivia also posted this adorable video of her embracing her leading lady Florence as they assumedly wrapped the final scene and we honestly want to be friends with them so badly.

She said she is 'forever in awe' at the work Florence put into the film, saying she put in 'the performance of a f***ing lifetime'.

It seems like forever ago they started filming, so we're so excited to officially say the count down is on until we'll finally get to see Harry and Flo in action!

