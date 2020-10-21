What Is Florence Pugh’s Net Worth?

21 October 2020, 16:42

Florence Pugh has a huge net worth thanks to her acting career.
Florence Pugh has a huge net worth thanks to her acting career. Picture: PA images

What is Florence Pugh’s net worth?

Florence Pugh was recently pictured with Harry Styles who she is going to be starring alongside in Don’t Worry Darling.

The 24-year-old actress has starred in a string of successful movies since making her debut in The Falling back in 2014, including Midsommar and Little Women. But what’s her net worth? Let’s take a look…

Who Is Florence Pugh's Boyfriend? Inside Relationship With 'Scrubs' Actor Zach Braff

Florence Pugh's net worth revealed.
Florence Pugh's net worth revealed. Picture: instagram

Florence Pugh reportedly has a net worth of $1.4million.

Her huge wealth is down to the string of highly successful movies she has starred in so far in her career.

Florence made her film debut in The Falling, however, her income really began to rise when she starred in Lady Macbeth.

Not only did they 2016 film earn her the BIFA Award for Best Actress, it also collected a whopping $1.2million in Box Office collections.

Although we don’t know the exact amount she was paid to star in movies such as Midsommar and Little Women, we know that they were also big Box Office hits - with the latter raking in $109million - meaning she must have received a string of hefty pay checks.

Along with movies, Florence has also appeared in a string of television programmes which will all have also contributed to her total net worth.

In 2016, she played the role of Cara Thomas in Marcella and also went on to appear in shows such as Studio City and The Little Drummer Girl.

