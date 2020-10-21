Who Is Florence Pugh's Boyfriend? Inside Relationship With 'Scrubs' Actor Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is in a relationship with 'Scrubs' actor Zach Braff. Picture: PA Images

Florence Pugh has been in a relationship since 2019 with Scrubs actor Zach Braff, so how did they meet and why has she had to publicly defend her and her boyfriend on multiple occasions?

Florence Pugh has been in a relationship with a very famous face, Scrubs actor, Zach Braff, since April 2019 and the pair have been living together in LA throughout lockdown.

Florence, 24, has already earned herself an Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women (2019) and the actress is currently rehearsing for her upcoming role alongside Harry Styles in thriller, Don't Worry, Darling.

However, before you get too excited, there's really no chance of anything happening between the pair, as she is spoken for!

So, who is her famous boyfriend?

Is Florence Pugh in a relationship?

BAFTA winning Florence Pugh does have a boyfriend, 45-year-old Zach Braff who you will most likely recognise for his starring role in medical comedy-drama Scrubs which turned him into a household name.

Although we know they are in a relationship, the pair are private and have never walked a red carpet together, posing separately at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar's afterparty they both attended, and for the most part stay out of each other's social media posts.

However, Florence has hit back at people who have criticised the 20 year age gap between them, suggesting they unfollow her following a rare post she made for her boyfriend's birthday.

She said: "70 percent of the comments [were] hurling abuse and being horrid."

"I will not allow that behaviour on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another."

Who is Florence Pugh's boyfriend?

British actress, Florence, met her boyfriend, American actor, Zach, when she starred in his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, being spotted in public for the first time together in April 2019.

He starred in hit comedy Scrubs from 2001-2010, playing the lead role of J.D., and has also earned himself a Grammy for the soundtrack in his directorial debut, Garden State (2004).

The 45-year-old dated actress Mandy Moore from 2004-2006 and actress and model Taylor Bagley from 2009-2014.

Zach lives in LA and snippets of his luxury pad are often seen via Florence's cooking videos.

