WATCH: Florence Pugh Calls Out Trolls After They 'Hurl Abuse' At 45-Year-Old Partner

Ariana Grande has defended the Little Women star, after her boyfriend, Zach Braff, faced serious trolling on Instagram.

Florence Pugh - who recently scored her first Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women - has had to take to Instagram to call out bullies who are leaving trolling comments.

Addressing her 1.3 million followers on an IGTV video, Florence suggested that those who wish to be abusive to her or her partner, Zach Braff, should unfollow her.

Florence Pugh starred in Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Picture: Getty

After the 24-year-old shared a post to social media, celebrating star of Scrubs, Zach Braff's birthday, Florence stated that "70 percent of the comments [were] hurling abuse and being horrid."

Since, the Academy Award nominee has had to turn off commenting capabilities on her account.

"I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another," she said.

"The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason."

Florence Pugh then echoed how hard she's worked, and how far she's come, saying that she has been working for the past seven years, and how she does not "need you to tell me who I should and should not love."

Many stars supported Florence Pugh on social media, including Ariana Grande, who left two separate comments on her IGTV.

Ariana Grande supported Florence Pugh on IGTV. Picture: Instagram

"'being hateful is not trendy' a new tattoo for my chest," wrote the '7 rings' singer, before posting "oh i love and appreciate u so much".

Zach Braff was romantically linked to Florence Pugh this time last year, and the pair have managed to keep their relationship relatively private.

