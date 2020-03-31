Celebs Including Lizzo And Kylie Jenner Are Sharing Their Favourite Recipes On TikTok, Instagram And YouTube

31 March 2020, 17:29

A number of celebrities are showing off their cooking skills on social media
A number of celebrities are showing off their cooking skills on social media. Picture: Instagram

Celebrities are taking to TikTok to show off their cooking abilities and share their favourite recipes.

Cooking is just one of the pastimes we’re all attempting amid the current global lockdown, and it seems celebrities have turned their attention to the kitchen too.

From the likes of pop stars Lizzo and Mabel to TV stars Kylie Jenner and Tan France, celebs are taking to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to share their recipes and culinary skills.

And, of course, culinary experts and TV chefs are getting involved, with Gordon Ramsay garnering a huge following since he started appearing on his daughter's TikTok.

Here are just a few of the celebs with drool-worthy recipes to try…

Jason Derulo

Lizzo

Mabel

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is often recording herself baking over on Instagram
Kylie Jenner is often recording herself baking over on Instagram. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Bebe Rexha

Jamie Oliver

Gordon Ramsay

Antoni Porowski

Tan France

Florence Pugh

