Celebs Including Lizzo And Kylie Jenner Are Sharing Their Favourite Recipes On TikTok, Instagram And YouTube
31 March 2020, 17:29
Celebrities are taking to TikTok to show off their cooking abilities and share their favourite recipes.
Cooking is just one of the pastimes we’re all attempting amid the current global lockdown, and it seems celebrities have turned their attention to the kitchen too.
From the likes of pop stars Lizzo and Mabel to TV stars Kylie Jenner and Tan France, celebs are taking to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to share their recipes and culinary skills.
And, of course, culinary experts and TV chefs are getting involved, with Gordon Ramsay garnering a huge following since he started appearing on his daughter's TikTok.
Here are just a few of the celebs with drool-worthy recipes to try…
Jason Derulo
Lizzo
Mabel
Kylie Jenner
Bebe Rexha
Jamie Oliver
Loads of you have been giving this a go this week! You don’t need a machine just a rolling pin. Give it a go and you will have fresh pasta in next to no time. If you missed the episode you can catch up on all the recipes from ‘Keep Cooking and Carry On’ now on All4 or tune into @channel4 tomorrow 2:25pm for a rerun! Recipe for the pasta & sauces in my bio #KeepCookingCarryOn #pasta
Gordon Ramsay
Antoni Porowski
Tan France
Florence Pugh
